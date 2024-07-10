News

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Announce New Album; Share Opening Track “Overture” and Trailer Like All Before You Due Out on September 20

Photography by Cheryl Georgette

Julian Casablancas and The Voidz have announced the release of their third album, Like All Before You, and shared an album trailer, as well as “Overture,” the album’s one-minute instrumental opening track. The album will be out digitally on September 20 and physically on vinyl, October 18. Below, watch the trailer and hear the song, plus find the tracklist and cover artwork, with supportng tour dates.

Casablanas is also the frontman and songwriter of The Strokes, alongside The Voidz. The Voidz marks his next stage of artistic development. The band has labeled their style “prison jazz,” with a hint of banter.

The band collaborated with various producers on the album: Ivan Wayman (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, The War on Drugs), Justin Raisen (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kim Gordon, Yves Tumor), and SAD PONY (Lil Yachty, Drake).

Their last album, Virtue, was released in 2018 on Cult/RCA.

Like All Before You Tracklist:

1. Overture

2. Square Wave

3. Prophecy of The Dragon

4. 7 Horses

5. Spectral Analysis

6. Flexorcist

7. Perseverance–1C2S

8. All The Same

9. When Will The Time of These Bastards End

10. Walk Off (Outro)

The Voidz Live Dates:

October 16th @ The Orpheum, LA

October 18th @ The Apollo, Harlem

