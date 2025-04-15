News

Julien Baker and TORRES Share Video for New Song “Bottom of a Bottle” Send a Prayer My Way Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz

Julien Baker and TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) are releasing their debut album together, Send a Prayer My Way, this Friday via Matador. Now they have shared its fifth single, “Bottom of a Bottle,” via a music video. Ondine Viñao directed the video, in which Baker and Scott go missing. Watch it below.

Send a Prayer My Way is considered a country album. The duo released their debut single together, “Sugar in the Tank,” in December only days after the two beloved queer indie rock singer/songwriters performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When the album was announced they released its second single, “Sylvia,” which made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its third single, “Tuesday,” which is sung by TORRES and about a girl she had a crush on in her youth and the resistance to it from the girl’s mother. “Tuesday” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Its fourth single, “Dirt,” was accompanied by an animated music video

The album has been in the works since the two first performed together in 2016 and one of them suggested that they one day make a country album.

TORRES released a new album, What an enormous room, in January 2024 via Merge. In August 2024 she teamed up with Fruit Bats for the collaborative EP, A Decoration, also on Merge.

