Julien Baker Announces New Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates Includes Multi-Night Stands in Various Cities

Photography by Vincent Krichau

Julien Baker has announced some fall 2024 tour dates. They include her previously announced performances at the two All Things Go festivals, as well as multi-night stands in Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London. The London shows will be her only UK and EU concerts of 2024. Check out all the dates below.

Baker’s last solo album was 2021’s Little Oblivions, which was followed by the accompanying B-Sides EP, both released via Matador.

Little Oblivions was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our Protest Issue interview with Baker, where she discusses the album, here. Also listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Baker here.

In 2023, boygenius—Baker’s supergroup with Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers—released their debut full-length album, the record, on Interscope. It was followed by the EP, The Rest.

More recently, Baker has composed the theme song for Orphan Black: Echoes, a spin-off of Orphan Black that premieres on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America on June 23.

Julien Baker Tour Dates:

9/23 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL +

9/24 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL +

9/25 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL +

9/27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis +

9/28 - All Things Go Music Festival - Columbia, MD

9/29 - All Things Go Music Festival - Forest Hills, NY

10/1 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON +

10/2 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON +

10/21 - Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA +

10/22 - Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA +

10/23 - Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA +

10/25 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA +

10/26 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA +

11/19 - EartH - London, UK +

11/20 - EartH - London, UK +

11/21 - EartH - London, UK +



+ = headline

