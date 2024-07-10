News

Katy J Pearson Shares New Song “Sky” Someday, Now Due Out September 20 via Heavenly

Photography by Seren Carys

Katy J Pearson is releasing a new album, Someday, Now, on September 20 via Heavenly. Now she has shared its second single, “Sky.” Listen below.

In a press release, Pearson had this to say about the new song and the new album: “It really feels like me saying to myself look how far I’ve come, I deserve to be here. I’ve always been shy of taking up space. Now I’m like hang on, this is my third record! I’m still doing this, I got to work with an incredible producer, and a hand-picked band of the most fantastic musicians, who all wanted to make this with me—and I’ve come out with something that I think is my best work so far.”

Pearson previously shared the album’s first single, “Those Goodbyes,” via a music video.

Someday, Now follows Pearson’s 2023 EP, Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man, and her 2022 album, Sound of the Morning (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022).

Nathan Jenkins, aka Bullion, produced the album. Her bandmates on the album include Heavenly labelmates Davey Newington (Boy Azooga) and Huw Evans (H Hawkline), alongside Joel Burton.

“I knew exactly who I wanted to work with, I knew exactly who my session band were going to be, I knew where I wanted to record. It felt like I was finally calling the shots for myself, and that was so empowering,” says Pearson in a press release.

Read our 2022 interview with Pearson on Sound of the Morning.

