Kim Deal Shares Video for New Song “Nobody Loves You More” and Announces 2025 Tour Dates Nobody Loves You More Due Out This Friday via 4AD

Photography by Alex Da Corte

Kim Deal of The Breeders (and formerly of Pixies) is releasing her debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More, this Friday via 4AD. Now she has released another single from it, title track “Nobody Loves You More,” via a music video. She has also announced some new 2025 tour dates. Check out the new single below, followed by the tour dates.

The album includes “Coast,” a new song Deal released in July that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced she shared another new song from it, “Crystal Breath,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she released another single from it, “A Good Time Pushed.”

Deal has released solo music before, including a 10-song, five-part, self-released seven-inch series in 2013. Two of the new album’s songs, “Are You Mine?” and “Wish I Was,” were originally written and recorded in 2011 and included on those seven inches, but were re-recorded for Nobody Loves You More. The final recording sessions for the album were done in November 2022 with the late, great Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago.

Over the course of various sessions, several notable musicians took part in recording the album, including past and present Breeders members (Mando Lopez, twin sister Kelley Deal, Jim Macpherson, and Britt Walford), Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub, Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs, and Savages’ Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan. Marta Salogni mixed Nobody Loves You More, which was mastered by Heba Kadry.

Last year The Breeders put out a 30th anniversary edition of Last Splash.

Kim Deal Tour Dates:

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Reckless Records (4pm)

3/1 – London, UK @ Barbican

3/10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

3/13 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

3/15 – Washington, DC @ Capitol Turnaround

3/21 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

3/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

3/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/29 - Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

3/30 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/5-7 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/12-14 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

