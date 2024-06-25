News

Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “ECRP” The Collective Out Now via Matador

Photography by Danielle Neu

Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) released a new solo album, The Collective, in March via Matador. Now she has shares a brand new single, “ECRP,” via a music video. Her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore, directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Gordon’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Gordon shared The Collective’s first single, “BYE BYE,” via a music video. “BYE BYE” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “I’m a Man,” also via a music video. Its third single was “Psychedelic Orgasm.”

The Collective is Gordon’s second solo album and follows 2019’s No Home Record. As with that album, Gordon once again collaborated with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor). Anthony Paul Lopez provided additional production.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation, and sensory overload.”

Kim Gordon Tour Dates:

June 25 – London, UK – Koko

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

June 29 – Luxembourg, LU – Siren’s Call

June 30 – Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

July 2 – Prague, CZ – MEETFACTORY SOLD OUT

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 6 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuberg

July 18 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 19 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 20 – Adelaide, SA – Unsound Illuminate Adelaide

July 21 – Brisbane, QLD – Open Frame Brisbane Powerhouse

July 24 – Melbourne, VIC – Northcote Theatre SOLD OUT

July 25 – Melbourne, VI – Northcote Theatre

July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

August 2 – Incheon, SK – Pentaport

August 30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

August 31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 1 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot

September 27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

October 4 – Arcosanti, AZ – FORM Festival

October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music Hungary

October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

November 5 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

November 9 – Barcelona, ES – MIRA Digital Arts Festival

November 11 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB no Capitolio

November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

