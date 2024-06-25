Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “ECRP”
The Collective Out Now via Matador
Jun 25, 2024 Photography by Danielle Neu
Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) released a new solo album, The Collective, in March via Matador. Now she has shares a brand new single, “ECRP,” via a music video. Her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore, directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Gordon’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously Gordon shared The Collective’s first single, “BYE BYE,” via a music video. “BYE BYE” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “I’m a Man,” also via a music video. Its third single was “Psychedelic Orgasm.”
The Collective is Gordon’s second solo album and follows 2019’s No Home Record. As with that album, Gordon once again collaborated with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor). Anthony Paul Lopez provided additional production.
A press release describes the album in more detail: “The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation, and sensory overload.”
Kim Gordon Tour Dates:
June 25 – London, UK – Koko
June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham
June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival
June 29 – Luxembourg, LU – Siren’s Call
June 30 – Pilton, UK - Glastonbury
July 2 – Prague, CZ – MEETFACTORY SOLD OUT
July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival
July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
July 6 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuberg
July 18 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW
July 19 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW
July 20 – Adelaide, SA – Unsound Illuminate Adelaide
July 21 – Brisbane, QLD – Open Frame Brisbane Powerhouse
July 24 – Melbourne, VIC – Northcote Theatre SOLD OUT
July 25 – Melbourne, VI – Northcote Theatre
July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival
August 2 – Incheon, SK – Pentaport
August 30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
August 31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
September 1 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot
September 27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s
September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
October 4 – Arcosanti, AZ – FORM Festival
October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music Hungary
October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz
October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale
October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar
November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B
November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan
November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena
November 5 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who
November 9 – Barcelona, ES – MIRA Digital Arts Festival
November 11 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB no Capitolio
November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital
