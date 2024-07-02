King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album for Release in August
Flight b741 Due Out August 8 via p(doom)
Jul 02, 2024 Photography by Jason Galea
Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a new album, Flight b741. It is the prolific band’s 26th album and is due out August 8 via the band’s own p(doom) label. The album was announced on their social media channels, rather than via a press release, and no new music from it has been shared today. But below is the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
On Instagram the band simply wrote: “Been working real hard on this one. So excited for you all to hear it!”
Last year the band released a new album, The Silver Cord, via KGLW. There were two versions of The Silver Cord, an extended one and a version with shorter tracks. The Silver Cord followed the elaborately titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, which also came out last year.
Flight b741 Tracklist:
1. Mirage City
2. Antarctica
3. Raw Feel
4. Field of Vision
5. Hog Calling Contest
6. Le Risque
7. Flight b741
8. Sad Pilot
9. Rats In The Sky
10. Daily Blues
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album for Release in August (News) —
- Cass McCombs Announces Reissues of Three 2000s Albums and New Tour Dates (News) —
- The Go! Team Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Share “The Power is On (CDR version)” (News) —
- The Bug Club Announce New Album, Share New Track “Lonsdale Slipons” (News) —
- beabadoobee Shares Video for New Song “Ever Seen” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.