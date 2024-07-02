News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album for Release in August Flight b741 Due Out August 8 via p(doom)

Photography by Jason Galea

Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a new album, Flight b741. It is the prolific band’s 26th album and is due out August 8 via the band’s own p(doom) label. The album was announced on their social media channels, rather than via a press release, and no new music from it has been shared today. But below is the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

On Instagram the band simply wrote: “Been working real hard on this one. So excited for you all to hear it!”

Last year the band released a new album, The Silver Cord, via KGLW. There were two versions of The Silver Cord, an extended one and a version with shorter tracks. The Silver Cord followed the elaborately titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, which also came out last year.

Flight b741 Tracklist:

1. Mirage City

2. Antarctica

3. Raw Feel

4. Field of Vision

5. Hog Calling Contest

6. Le Risque

7. Flight b741

8. Sad Pilot

9. Rats In The Sky

10. Daily Blues

