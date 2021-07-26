News

All





King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Are Line Dancing Insects in the Crazy Video for “Catching Smoke” Butterfly 3000 Out Now via KGLW

Photography by Tim Fenby



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released a new album, Butterfly 3000, in June via the band’s own KGLW label (stream it here). Now they have shared a crazy video for the album’s “Catching Smoke,” in which they metamorphosize into insects who eventually line dance. Danny Cohen directed the video, which was co-produced by Cohen and Tessa Mansfield-Hung. Watch it below.

Cohen had this to say in a press release: “Here’s a clip that might feel like the past, or the future, maybe both, the present? It’s set wherever you want it to be, whenever too, in a time that’s everyone’s. It’s a story of a fleeting fleet, straying the course to inhabit their inner instinctual insect, I think. Or maybe it’s precisely what it is, Sgt. Pepper’s Bug’s Life Matrix Band but more fun.”

The band’s Stu Macknezie had this to say: “Catching Smoke is about chasing the feeling that’s impossible to catch. You’ll never get your hands on it, but you’re gonna try anyway…”

Read our recent interview with Mackenzie about the album here.

Butterfly 3000 is their second album of 2021. No advance singles were released, but once it came out “Yours” made our Songs of the Week list and “Catching Smoke” was an honorable mention on Songs of the Week.

In February the prolific band released their first album of 2021, L.W., on Caroline/Flightless. Butterfly 3000 is the band’s 18th studio album.

A previous press release described the album as such: “Butterfly 3000 might be their most fearless leap into the unknown yet; a suite of 10 songs that all began life as arpeggiated loops composed on modular synthesisers, before being fashioned into addictive, optimistic and utterly seductive dream-pop by the six-piece. The album sounds simultaneously like nothing they’ve ever done before, and thoroughly, unmistakeably Gizz, down to its climactic neon psych-a-tronic flourish. This is undoubtedly the most accessible and jubilant album of their career.”

In November, 2020, the band released another studio album, K.G., on Flightless, concurrently released with a live album, Live in San Francisco ’16, which came out on ATO.

Read our review of L.W.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.