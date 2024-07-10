News

All





King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Song “Le Risque” Flight b741 Due Out August 8 via p(doom)

Photography by Maclay Heriot

Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are releasing a new album, Flight b741, on August 8 via the band’s own p(doom) label. Now they have shared its first single, “Le Risque,” via a music video that features the band at an airport and in an airplane hangar. The song is the vocal debut of drummer Michael Cavanagh. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Flight b741 is the prolific band’s 26th album. It was announced last week on their social media channels, but has now been confirmed via an official press release.

Last year the band released a new album, The Silver Cord, via KGLW. There were two versions of The Silver Cord, an extended one and a version with shorter tracks. The Silver Cord followed the elaborately titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, which also came out last year.

This time King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard wanted to make a “no concept” album. “We wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut,’” says frontman Stu Mackenzie in a press release, “just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.”

Mackenzie adds: “This is our most collaborative record—the collaboration was occurring in the room, it was free, and everyone was bringing in songs and ideas. And we wanted to have as many lead vocalists as we could, and to pass the mic, like, ‘This is my part, my idea, I’m gonna sing it and then I’m gonna pass the mic along to you and you can do your thing.’ The whole record is built around that. We ended up doing a lot of backing vocals and extra recording, everyone in a room around a couple of microphones, just to give it that feel.”

That collaborative spirit also extended to the lyrics. “We had broad themes for every song, and for the bigger picture of the album as a whole,” says Mackenzie, “but once the mic was passed it was all up to the person who was singing. These songs weren’t written in isolation – someone would write their verse, sing it for the demo, and that would inspire the next person’s part. So we were riffing off each other. Lyrically, it’s all pretty introspective—we’re having a lot of fun, but we’re often singing about some pretty heavy shit, and probably hitting on some deeper, more universal themes than usual. It’s not a sci-fi record, it’s about life and stuff.”

Summing up Flight b741, Mackenzie says: “The record is like a really fun weekend with your mates, you know? Like, proper fun.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates:

Thu. Aug. 15- Washington, DC @ The Anthem % [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Aug. 16- Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * %

Sat. Aug. 17 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * % [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Aug. 19 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs %

Tue. Aug. 20 - Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point % [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Aug. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage &

Fri. Aug. 23 - Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^ &

Sat. Aug. 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion & [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Aug. 25 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor &

Tue. Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center & [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Aug. 28 - Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island &

Fri. Aug. 30 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena & [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Aug. 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater &

Sun. Sept. 1 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island * & [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Sept. 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory &

Wed. Sept. 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre &

Thu. Sept. 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory & [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Sept. 6 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater &

Sun. Sept. 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre & [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Sept. 9 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW] &

Mon. Sept. 9 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW] &

Wed. Sept. 11 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater & [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Sept. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum &

Sat. Sept. 14 - Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre * %

Fri. Nov. 1 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum @

Sat. Nov. 2 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^ @

Sun. Nov. 3 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre @ [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Nov. 4 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford @

Fri. Nov. 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood @

Sat. Nov. 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

Sun. Nov. 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment #

Tue. Nov. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

Wed. Nov. 13 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live # [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Nov. 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *#

Sat. Nov. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Sun. Nov. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World #

Tue. Nov. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta # [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Nov. 20 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

Thu. Nov. 21 - Miami, FL @ Factory Town #

Sun. May 18 - Tue. May 20, 2025 - Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu do Recreios

Fri. May 23 - Sun. May 25, 2025 - Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

Thu. May 29 - Sat. May 31, 2025 - Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškės Prison 2.0

Wed. June 4 - Fri. June 6, 2025 - Athens, GR @ Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens

Sun. June 8 - Tue. June 10, 2025 - Plovdiv, BG @ Ancient Theatre



* 3-HOUR MARATHON SET

^ ACOUSTIC SET

% w/ GEESE, DJ Crenshaw

& w/ GEESE

@ w/ KING STINGRAY, DJ Crenshaw

# w/ KING STINGRAY

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.