News

All





King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Them Butterfly 3000 Out Now via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new album, Butterfly 3000, today via the band’s own KGLW label. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our new interview with the band’s Stu Mackenzie about the album (read that here).

Butterfly 3000 is their second album of 2021. No advance singles were released, so this is the first chance for fans to hear any of the album.

In February the prolific band released their first album of 2021, L.W., on Caroline/Flightless. Butterfly 3000 is the band’s 18th studio album.

A previous press release described the album as such: “Butterfly 3000 might be their most fearless leap into the unknown yet; a suite of 10 songs that all began life as arpeggiated loops composed on modular synthesisers, before being fashioned into addictive, optimistic and utterly seductive dream-pop by the six-piece. The album sounds simultaneously like nothing they’ve ever done before, and thoroughly, unmistakeably Gizz, down to its climactic neon psych-a-tronic flourish. This is undoubtedly the most accessible and jubilant album of their career.”

In November, 2020, the band released another studio album, K.G., on Flightless, concurrently released with a live album, Live in San Francisco ’16, which came out on ATO.

Read our review of L.W.

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/butterfly-3000">Butterfly 3000 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.