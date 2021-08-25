King Krule Announces New Live Album, Shares Live Video for “Stoned Again”
You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down Due Out September 10 via True Panther/Matador
Aug 25, 2021
Photography by Reuben Bastienne-Lewis
King Krule (aka British musician Archy Marshall) has announced the release of a new live album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, which will be out on September 10 via True Panther/Matador. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, a live performance of the song “Stoned Again,” taken from his most recent studio album Man Alive! Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down features performances from a handful of European shows in which Marshall performed mere weeks before the pandemic hit last year.
Man Alive! was released in February 2020 on True Panther/Matador. It featured the songs “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On,” “Alone (Omen 3)” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Cellular” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Comet Face.”
Read our 2017 interview with King Krule on his 2017 album The OOZ.
You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down Tracklist:
1. Out Getting Ribs
2. Emergency Blimp
3. A Slide In (New Drugs)
4. The Ooz
5. Cellular
6. Stoned Again
7. Slush Puppy
8. Rock Bottom
9. Comet Face
10. Perfecto Miserable
11. Alone, Omen 3
12. Baby Blue
13. Half Man Half Shark
14. Underclass
15. Energy Fleets
16. Please Complete Thee
17. Easy Easy
