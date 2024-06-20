News

King Krule Surprise Releases New EP, Shares Self-Directed Video for “Time For Slurp” SHHHHHH! Out Now on XL Recordings / Matador

Photography by Jack Marshall

Just over one year after the release of his last album, Space Heavy, King Krule has surprise released a new EP SHHHHHH! on XL Recordings / Matador. These four tracks have gained prior attention as they were available via flexi-discs sold during his 2023 Shhhh Tour. King Krule has also shared a self-directed music video for fan favorite “Time For Slurp.” It was shot in black and white with Josh Renaut and King Krule’s tour band: Ignacio Salvadores (saxophonist) and George Bass (Drummer).

Find the self-directed music video for “Time For Slurp” below, as well as a stream of the EP. Additionally, find SHHHHHH! tracklist and cover art.

SHHHHHH! EP Tracklist: 1. Achtung

2. All Soup Now

3. Time For Slurp

4. Whaleshark

