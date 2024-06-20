 King Krule Surprise Releases New EP, Shares Self-Directed Video for “Time For Slurp” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 20th, 2024  
Subscribe

King Krule Surprise Releases New EP, Shares Self-Directed Video for “Time For Slurp”

SHHHHHH! Out Now on XL Recordings / Matador

Jun 20, 2024 By Marina Malin Photography by Jack Marshall Bookmark and Share


Just over one year after the release of his last album, Space Heavy, King Krule has surprise released a new EP SHHHHHH! on XL Recordings / Matador. These four tracks have gained prior attention as they were available via flexi-discs sold during his 2023 Shhhh Tour. King Krule has also shared a self-directed music video for fan favorite “Time For Slurp.” It was shot in black and white with Josh Renaut and King Krule’s tour band: Ignacio Salvadores (saxophonist) and George Bass (Drummer).

Find the self-directed music video for “Time For Slurp” below, as well as a stream of the EP. Additionally, find SHHHHHH! tracklist and cover art.

Read our interview with King Krule on his 2017 album The Ooz

SHHHHHH! EP Tracklist: 1. Achtung
2. All Soup Now
3. Time For Slurp
4. Whaleshark

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent