King Krule Surprise Releases New EP, Shares Self-Directed Video for “Time For Slurp”
SHHHHHH! Out Now on XL Recordings / Matador
Jun 20, 2024 Photography by Jack Marshall
Just over one year after the release of his last album, Space Heavy, King Krule has surprise released a new EP SHHHHHH! on XL Recordings / Matador. These four tracks have gained prior attention as they were available via flexi-discs sold during his 2023 Shhhh Tour. King Krule has also shared a self-directed music video for fan favorite “Time For Slurp.” It was shot in black and white with Josh Renaut and King Krule’s tour band: Ignacio Salvadores (saxophonist) and George Bass (Drummer).
Find the self-directed music video for “Time For Slurp” below, as well as a stream of the EP. Additionally, find SHHHHHH! tracklist and cover art.
Read our interview with King Krule on his 2017 album The Ooz
SHHHHHH! EP Tracklist: 1. Achtung
2. All Soup Now
3. Time For Slurp
4. Whaleshark
