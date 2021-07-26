News

koleżanka Shares New Song “A Mouthful” Place Is Due Out This Friday via Bar/None

Photography by Athena Merry



Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) is releasing a new album, Place Is, this Friday via Bar/None, her debut for the label. Now she has shared another song from it, “A Mouthful,” the album’s final pre-release single. Listen below.

“This one describes a general apathy and isolation while coming off the high of a tour and finally settling into a new city,” explains Moore in a press release. “Working as a server and falling into the classic New York industry habit of spending most of my earned money in bars. I often like to sit in a bar alone with my thoughts, but inevitably find myself warding off some weird dude who thinks my being alone is an invitation. The second verse is about a particular event. I was working at a toxic place where we were forced into doubles all weekend. On an incredibly stressful night, the owner lost it and threw a chef’s knife into the dish pit, and it ricocheted off and almost went through my skull. I didn’t have time to eat all day, and felt so helpless that I ended up drinking myself into oblivion that night on an empty stomach and had to be carried down the stairs of my building from the roof.”

Previously koleżanka shared Place Is singles “Vegan Sushi” and “7th St/7th Ave” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). They were followed by “In a Meeting,” shared via a video for it and also one of our Songs of the Week.

Moore was born in Phoenix. The project also features percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Ark Calkins.

