News

All





La Luz Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Watching Cartoons” La Luz Due Out October 22 via Hardly Art

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Los Angeles trio La Luz have announced a new self-titled album and shared a new song from it, “Watching Cartoons,” via a video. La Luz is due out October 22 via Hardly Art. Check out the “Watching Cartoons” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

La Luz is guitarist and songwriter Shana Cleveland, bassist Lena Simon, and keyboardist Alice Sandahl. The band’s last album was 2018’s Floating Features. La Luz includes the band’s recent single, “In the Country.”

Adrian Younge—known for his work with hip-hop, soul, and jazz acts—produced La Luz. He had this to say in a press release: “We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them. They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”

La Luz Tracklist:

1. In the Country

2. The Pines

3. Watching Cartoons

4. Oh, Blue

5. Goodbye Ghost

6. Yuba Rot

7. Metal Man

8. Lazy Eyes and Dune

9. Down the Street

10. I Won’t Hesitate

11. Here On Earth

12. Spider House

La Luz Tour Dates:

Fall 2021:

Sept. 11 - Sacramento, CA - The Red Museum (RedEx)

Sep. 24 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest

Oct. 29 - Austin, TX -Cheer Up Charlies (Levitation Fest)

Nov. 6 - Mexico City, MX - Festival Hipnosis

Nov. 11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

Nov. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

Nov. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s *

Nov. 16 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley *

Nov. 18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre *

Spring 2022:

Apr. 22 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Apr. 23 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social

Apr. 25 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Apr. 26 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

Apr. 27 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega

Apr. 28 - London, UK - Scala

Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Apr. 30 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

May 02 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

May 03 - Brussels, BE - Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)

May 04 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

May 06 - Göteborg, SE - Oceanen

May 07 - Stockholm, SE - Hus 7

May 08 - Oslo, NO - Krosset

May 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

May 11 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

May 12 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

May 13 - Schorndorf, DE - Club Manufaktur

May 14 - Munich, DE - Feierwerk

May 16 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes

May 17 - Vevey, CH - Rocking Chair

May 19 - Barcelona, ES - Upload

May 20 - Madrid, ES - Tomavistas Festival

May 21 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba



* w/ Tropa Magica

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.