Lala Lala Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song "DIVER"





Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has announced a new album, I Want the Door to Open, and shared a new song from it, “DIVER,” via a video. I Want the Door to Open features Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie on one song and is due out October 8 via Hardly Art. Check out the “DIVER” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Lala Lala’s upcoming tour dates.

Lala Lala’s last LP was 2018’s The Lamb—which was our Album of the Week. West co-produced the new album with Yoni Wolf of WHY?. Drummer Nnamdi Ogbonnaya plays on “DIVER” and West co-directed the song’s video with Brielle Brilliant. As well as Gibbard and Ogbonnaya, I Want the Door to Open also features contributions from poet Kara Jackson, OHMME, Adam Schatz of Landlady, Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (of Hand Habbits), Will Miller, Gia Margaret, and Josiah Wolf.

I Want the Door to Open Tracklist:

1. Lava

2. Color of the Pool

3. DIVER

4. Photo Photo feat. Ohmme

5. Prove it

6. Castle Life

7. Bliss Now!

8. Straight & Narrow feat. Kara Jackson

9. Beautiful Directions

10. Plates feat. Ben Gibbard

11. Utopia Planet

Lala Lala Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Wed. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Wed. Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg !

Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar

Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @L’Amalgame

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

* = w/ Unannounced Special Guest & Kara Jackson

^ = w/ Cryogeyser & Fashion Club

! = w/ Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged

