Lana Del Rey Shares New Song “Henry, come on” Single Out Now via Interscope

Lana Del Rey has released a new single, “Henry, come on.” It’s out now on Interscope and presumably from her forthcoming album, The Right Person Will Stay, which is said to be more of an Americana album. Perhaps that’s why she’s performing at the Stagecoach festival in California at the end of the month. Listen to “Henry, come on” below, followed by all of Del Rey’s upcoming tour dates.

The press release for the song makes no mention of The Right Person Will Stay and the exact release date for the album has yet to be 100% confirmed (although Del Rey has said it’ll be out May 21). “Henry, come on” is a song Del Rey has been teasing for a year. She wrote the song with Luke Laird. Del Rey and Laird produced the song with Drew Erickson.

Del Rey’s previous album was 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. In 2021 she released two albums: Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters.

Lana Del Rey Tour Dates:

Friday, April 25, Stagecoach Festival, Indio USA

Sunday, August 3, Hinterland Music Festival USA

Monday, June 23, Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK

Thursday, June 26, Hampden Park, Glasgow UK

Saturday, June 28, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool UK

Monday, June 30, Aviva Stadium, Dubin IE

Thursday, July 3, Wembley Stadium, London UK

Friday, July 4, Wembley Stadium, London UK

