Leon Bridges – Stream the New Album, Plus Read Our Review of It and Our Interview with Him Gold-Diggers Sound Out Now via Columbia

Photography by Pavielle Garcia



Leon Bridges has released a new album, Gold-Diggers Sound, today via Columbia. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album (read it here) and in May we ran our exclusive interview Bridges about the album (read that here).

Gold-Diggers Sound includes Bridges 2020 single “Sweeter,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and which Bridges performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden and at the Democratic National Convention. The song was released in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and became something on an anthem for the times. When the album was announced Bridges shared another new song from it, “Motorbike,” via an Anderson .Paak-directed video for the single (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

The album features Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Ink. Bridges executive produced Gold-Diggers Sound with Ricky Reed and it was produced by Reed and Nate Mercereau.

In a previous press release, Bridges had this to say about recording the album: “I spent two years jamming in what often felt like a musician’s paradise. We effortlessly moved from the dance floor to the studio. We would be finishing our tequilas at 10:00 a.m. and waking up with coffee and getting to work at 10:00 p.m. It was all for the love of R&B and musicianship. This is my most sensual and confident album to date and I cannot wait to unleash it.”

Bridges’ last album, Good Thing, came out in 2018 via Columbia.

