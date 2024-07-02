Levitation Announce Slowdive, Nilüfer Yanya, Soccer Mommy, The Jesus Lizard, & More for 2024 Lineup
Lineup Also Features Dry Cleaning, Mdou Moctar, The Drums, illuminati hotties, Drop Nineteens, Gang of Four, and Osees; Festival Will Take Place Halloween Weekend in Austin, TX.
Austin, Texas’ Levitation festival has announced their 2024 lineup. Highlights include Slowdive, Nilüfer Yanya, Soccer Mommy, The Jesus Lizard, Dry Cleaning, Mdou Moctar, The Drums, illuminati hotties, Drop Nineteens, Gang of Four, Osees, and others.
What started in 2008 as Austin Psych Fest has now become a multi-genre festival that features acts from psychedelic, shoegaze, punk, mental, and electronia which span generations and geography. Levitation will take over multiple venues across Austin over the course of four days, starting October 31 and continuing through November 3. Find the full line up below.
Four day passes and single show tickets are on sale now. www.levitation.fm.
Levitation 2024 Lineup:
Osees - Playing All Four Nights
Jazz Is Dead: Cortex / Adrian Younge
Thu. Oct 31
The Black Angels / Mdou Moctar
Boris / Julie / A Place To Bury Strangers / Nitzer Ebb
Starcrawler / Boogarins / Acid Mothers Temple
Frost Children / Axel Boman / Patrick Holland
Agriculture / Kairos Creature Club / Yhwh Nailgun
Spirit Mother / Her New Knife / Semantix / Porcelain
Fri. Nov 1
The Jesus Lizard / Soccer Mommy / The Drums
Gang Of Four / Dry Cleaning / Mildlife / Slift
Swirlies / Special Interest / Arc De Soleil / Fat Dog / Pissed Jeans / The Chameleons / The March Violets
Meatbodies / Girl Ultra / Fcukers / Trauma Ray / Yungatita
Sat. Nov 2
Tycho / Washed Out / Panchiko
Hania Rani / Wisp / Destroy Boys / Integrity / Fugitive
Wine Lips / Death Valley Girls / Die Spitz / Rendez Vous
The Dare / Alison’s Halo / Arushi Jain / Wu Lu / Crawlers
Damon R. / Grrl X Made Of Oak / Teen Mortgage / Night Drive Gus Baldwin & The Sketch / Grocery Bag
Sun. Nov 3
Slowdive / The Sword / Pentagram
Drop Nineteens / Nilüfer Yanya / Illuminati Hotties
Airiel / Glare / Ringo Deathstarr
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol / The Well
Hello Mary / Sailor Poon / Farmer’s Wife
