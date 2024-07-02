News

All





Levitation Announce Slowdive, Nilüfer Yanya, Soccer Mommy, The Jesus Lizard, & More for 2024 Lineup Lineup Also Features Dry Cleaning, Mdou Moctar, The Drums, illuminati hotties, Drop Nineteens, Gang of Four, and Osees; Festival Will Take Place Halloween Weekend in Austin, TX.

Austin, Texas’ Levitation festival has announced their 2024 lineup. Highlights include Slowdive, Nilüfer Yanya, Soccer Mommy, The Jesus Lizard, Dry Cleaning, Mdou Moctar, The Drums, illuminati hotties, Drop Nineteens, Gang of Four, Osees, and others.

What started in 2008 as Austin Psych Fest has now become a multi-genre festival that features acts from psychedelic, shoegaze, punk, mental, and electronia which span generations and geography. Levitation will take over multiple venues across Austin over the course of four days, starting October 31 and continuing through November 3. Find the full line up below.

Four day passes and single show tickets are on sale now. www.levitation.fm.

Levitation 2024 Lineup:

Osees - Playing All Four Nights

Jazz Is Dead: Cortex / Adrian Younge

Thu. Oct 31

The Black Angels / Mdou Moctar

Boris / Julie / A Place To Bury Strangers / Nitzer Ebb

Starcrawler / Boogarins / Acid Mothers Temple

Frost Children / Axel Boman / Patrick Holland

Agriculture / Kairos Creature Club / Yhwh Nailgun

Spirit Mother / Her New Knife / Semantix / Porcelain

Fri. Nov 1

The Jesus Lizard / Soccer Mommy / The Drums

Gang Of Four / Dry Cleaning / Mildlife / Slift

Swirlies / Special Interest / Arc De Soleil / Fat Dog / Pissed Jeans / The Chameleons / The March Violets

Meatbodies / Girl Ultra / Fcukers / Trauma Ray / Yungatita

Sat. Nov 2

Tycho / Washed Out / Panchiko

Hania Rani / Wisp / Destroy Boys / Integrity / Fugitive

Wine Lips / Death Valley Girls / Die Spitz / Rendez Vous

The Dare / Alison’s Halo / Arushi Jain / Wu Lu / Crawlers

Damon R. / Grrl X Made Of Oak / Teen Mortgage / Night Drive Gus Baldwin & The Sketch / Grocery Bag

Sun. Nov 3

Slowdive / The Sword / Pentagram

Drop Nineteens / Nilüfer Yanya / Illuminati Hotties

Airiel / Glare / Ringo Deathstarr

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol / The Well

Hello Mary / Sailor Poon / Farmer’s Wife

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.