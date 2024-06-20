News

Liela Moss Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Conditional Love” Transparent Eyeball Due Out on October 10 via Moss’ Own Mother Figure Records

Liela Moss has announced a new album, Transparent Eyeballs, and shared a new song from it, “Conditional Love.” Transparent Eyeballs is due out October 10 via Moss’ own Mother Figure label. Check out the “Conditional Love” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and artwork, as well as Moss’ upcoming UK tour dates.

Transparent Eyeballs includes Moss’ recently released single “Reward.” It is Moss’ fourth solo album, following 2008’s My Name is Safe In Your Mouth, 2020’s Who the Power, and 2023’s Internal Working Model. She’s also released five albums as the frontwoman in The Duke Spirit. Moss worked with production duo IYEARA on Transparent Eyeballs.

Moss had this had to say about the album in a press release: “This album was the most spontaneous process I’ve been through in 20 years of recording songs, and it made me understand what it is to feel detachment from a creative ‘thing’, whilst still loving it, still cooing after each little bud as it grows.”

“I had one conversation with IYEARA which went something like ‘if I can do something that feels right on these two tracks, can we make the whole lot into an album that I sing on? I can’t be waiting around to make another record of my own, when this one you’re building sounds so atmospheric and those beats are so sick!’

“Whilst fighting to be as spontaneous as I could be, I’ve spewed out lines and words which felt entirely led by the atmosphere of the music, but fall under the theme of my general obsessions: How can we humans resolve conflict when we are so possessed with power struggle?? How can we better detect the fears within us that inspire the harm we do to one another? I was thinking about how the ego thrives on shoring up intolerances and how they cause greater harm than the fear which inspires those boundaries in the first place.”

Transparent Eyeballs Tracklist:

1. Prism

2. Dark Kitchens

3. Conditional Love

4. Reward

5. Something I Left Behind

6. Blue

7. Sticky

8. Freedom Likes Goodbyes

9. Real Future Begins

10. Superior

Liela Moss U.K. Headline Tour Dates:

15.10.24 – Cube Cinema – BRISTOL

16.10.24 – Hoxton Hall – LONDON

18.10.24 – Alphabet – BRIGHTON

19.10.24 – Band On The Wall – MANCHESTER

