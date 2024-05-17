News

All





London Grammar Share New Song “Kind of Man” The Greatest Love Due Out September 13 via Ministry of Sound

Photography by Tarek Mawad

British trio London Grammar are releasing a new album, The Greatest Love, on September 13 via Ministry of Sound. Now they have shared its second single, “Kind of Man.” Listen below.

Frontwoman Hannah Reid had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Kind of Man’ is about watching somebody descend into the sort of glamour and slight corruption of Hollywood. The song is obviously about misogyny but it’s about sexism in a tongue-in-cheek way. That’s kind of what I love about the song. I didn’t want it to be melancholic in any way. So, yeah it’s quite an upbeat way of saying that. I like the fact that it’s talking about a pattern of relationship where you could maybe expect a man who might not respect you and who might be the exact kind of man to fall in love with you—and it’s kind of that dichotomy.”

The Greatest Love is the band’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2021’s Californian Soil. Previously they shared its first single, “House,” which is also below.

Listen to our 2021 podcast interview with London Grammar.

Read our 2017 interview with London Grammar about Truth Is a Beautiful Thing.

Also read our 2013 interview with London Grammar.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.