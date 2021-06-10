Lorde Tentatively Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Solar Power”

News

New Zealand singer/songwriter Lorde has tentatively announced a new album, Solar Power, and shared its title track via a video for it. We say tentatively, because the album’s release date, tracklist, and cover art is all TBA. Lorde co-directed the video with Joel Kefali and it was shot on a beach. Watch it below, followed by the single’s cover art.

“Solar Power” features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. Lorde co-wrote and co-produced the song with Jack Antonoff. He plays guitar and drums on “Solar Power” as well.

In a newsletter to her fans, Lorde had this to say about Solar Power: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

She had this to add about the single: “It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that’s literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don’t worry about it!!). I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing. The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can’t wait for you to see. I made something that encapsulates where I’m from—my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine.”

Solar Power will be Lorde’s third album, the follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama.

