Los Bitchos Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Don’t Change”
Talkie Talkie Due Out August 30 via City Slang
Jun 07, 2024 Photography by Tom Mitchell
Los Bitchos have announced their new album, Talkie Talkie, and shared a second single from it, “Don’t Change,” via a video. Talkie Talkie is due out August 30 via City Slang. Check out “Don’t Change” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Talkie Talkie includes the band’s previous single, “La Bomba,” a Turkish psych-rock track.
The London-based instrumental four-piece is made up of Australian and Turkish lead guitarist Serra Petale, Uruguayan synth and keytar player Agustina Ruiz, Swedish bassist Josefine Jonsson, and British drummer Nic Crawshaw. Their last album release was their 2022 debut, Let the Festivities Begin!.
The band has this to say about the new track and video in a press release: “‘Don’t Change’ is a pure bliss track; think holiday vibes with ice creams, beach balls, sunsets and margaritas. It’s feel-good, with sun soaked melodies, vibrant arpeggiator synth bass, and layers of percussion. We had such a fun time making the video, making up little dances and frolicking about in the sand and sea!”
Talkie Talkie Tracklist:
1. Hi!
2. Talkie Talkie, Charlie Charlie
3. Don’t Change
4. Kiki, You Complete Me
5. Road
6. 1K!
7. La Bomba
8. Open The Bunny, Wasting My Time
9. It’s About Time
10. Naughty Little Clove
11. Tango & Twirl
12. Let Me Cook You
Los Bitchos Tour Dates:
UK / Europe:
05.17.24: About Pop, Stuttgart, DE
06.04.24: Aucard de Tours Festival, Tours, FR
07.13.24: BBK, Bilbao, ES
07.27.24: Deershed, Yorkshire, UK
08.02.24: Prestoso, Xedre, ES
08.11.24: Boardmasters, Newquay, UK
08.15.24: Parades De Coura, Parades, PT
08.17.24: Langs Akerselva, Oslo, NO
08.31.24: Nox Orae, La Tour de Peliz, CH
09.03.24: Rough Trade East in-store, London, UK
09.04.24: Rough Trade in-store, Liverpool, UK
09.14.24: Plissken Festival, Athens, GR
09.15.24: Poplar, Trento, IT
North America:
09.22.24: Washington, DC - Black Cat
09.23.24: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
09.26.24: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
09.27.24: Montreal, QC - Pop Montreal Festival (at MDP sur De Gaspé w/ The Fleshtones)
09.29.24: Toronto, ON - Great Hall
10.01.24: Seattle, WA - Crocodile
10.03.24: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
UK / Europe:
10.19.24: Future Days Festival, Birmingham, UK
10.20.24: Button Factory, Dublin, IE
10.22.24: The Grove, Newcastle, UK
10.23.24: Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK
10.24.24: QMU, Glasgow, UK
10.25.24: Irish Centre, Leeds, UK
10.26.24: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
10.28.24: Junction 2, Cambridge, UK
10.29.24: The 1865, Southampton, UK
10.30.24: SWX, Bristol, UK
11.01.24: Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
11.02.24: Lido, Margate, UK
11.07.24: O2 Forum, London, UK
11.12.24: La Cigale, Paris, FR
11.13.24: Stereolux, Nantes, FR
11.14.24: Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, FR
11.15.24: Locomotiv, Bologna, IT
11.16.24: Mascotte, Zurich, CH
11.18.24: Strom, Munich, DE
11.19.24: Wuk, Vienna, AT
11.21.24: Palac Akropolis, Prague, CZ
11.22.24: Festsaal, Berlin, DE
11.23.24: Niebo, Warsaw, PL
11.25.24: Knust, Hamburg, DE
11.27.24: Debaser, Stockholm, SE
11.28.24: Cosmopolite, Oslo, NO
11.29.24: Pustervik, Gothenburg, SE
11.30.24: Small Vega, Copenhagen, DK
12.02.24: Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, NL
12.03.24: Gebaude 9, Cologne, DE
12.04.24: AB Box, Brussels, BE
12.06.24: Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL
12.07.24: Aeronef, Lille, FR
