News

All





Los Bitchos Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Don’t Change” Talkie Talkie Due Out August 30 via City Slang

Photography by Tom Mitchell

Los Bitchos have announced their new album, Talkie Talkie, and shared a second single from it, “Don’t Change,” via a video. Talkie Talkie is due out August 30 via City Slang. Check out “Don’t Change” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Talkie Talkie includes the band’s previous single, “La Bomba,” a Turkish psych-rock track.

The London-based instrumental four-piece is made up of Australian and Turkish lead guitarist Serra Petale, Uruguayan synth and keytar player Agustina Ruiz, Swedish bassist Josefine Jonsson, and British drummer Nic Crawshaw. Their last album release was their 2022 debut, Let the Festivities Begin!.

The band has this to say about the new track and video in a press release: “‘Don’t Change’ is a pure bliss track; think holiday vibes with ice creams, beach balls, sunsets and margaritas. It’s feel-good, with sun soaked melodies, vibrant arpeggiator synth bass, and layers of percussion. We had such a fun time making the video, making up little dances and frolicking about in the sand and sea!”

Talkie Talkie Tracklist:

1. Hi!

2. Talkie Talkie, Charlie Charlie

3. Don’t Change

4. Kiki, You Complete Me

5. Road

6. 1K!

7. La Bomba

8. Open The Bunny, Wasting My Time

9. It’s About Time

10. Naughty Little Clove

11. Tango & Twirl

12. Let Me Cook You

Los Bitchos Tour Dates:

UK / Europe:



05.17.24: About Pop, Stuttgart, DE

06.04.24: Aucard de Tours Festival, Tours, FR

07.13.24: BBK, Bilbao, ES

07.27.24: Deershed, Yorkshire, UK

08.02.24: Prestoso, Xedre, ES

08.11.24: Boardmasters, Newquay, UK

08.15.24: Parades De Coura, Parades, PT

08.17.24: Langs Akerselva, Oslo, NO

08.31.24: Nox Orae, La Tour de Peliz, CH

09.03.24: Rough Trade East in-store, London, UK

09.04.24: Rough Trade in-store, Liverpool, UK

09.14.24: Plissken Festival, Athens, GR

09.15.24: Poplar, Trento, IT



North America:



09.22.24: Washington, DC - Black Cat

09.23.24: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

09.26.24: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

09.27.24: Montreal, QC - Pop Montreal Festival (at MDP sur De Gaspé w/ The Fleshtones)

09.29.24: Toronto, ON - Great Hall

10.01.24: Seattle, WA - Crocodile

10.03.24: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom



UK / Europe:



10.19.24: Future Days Festival, Birmingham, UK

10.20.24: Button Factory, Dublin, IE

10.22.24: The Grove, Newcastle, UK

10.23.24: Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK

10.24.24: QMU, Glasgow, UK

10.25.24: Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

10.26.24: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

10.28.24: Junction 2, Cambridge, UK

10.29.24: The 1865, Southampton, UK

10.30.24: SWX, Bristol, UK

11.01.24: Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

11.02.24: Lido, Margate, UK

11.07.24: O2 Forum, London, UK

11.12.24: La Cigale, Paris, FR

11.13.24: Stereolux, Nantes, FR

11.14.24: Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, FR

11.15.24: Locomotiv, Bologna, IT

11.16.24: Mascotte, Zurich, CH

11.18.24: Strom, Munich, DE

11.19.24: Wuk, Vienna, AT

11.21.24: Palac Akropolis, Prague, CZ

11.22.24: Festsaal, Berlin, DE

11.23.24: Niebo, Warsaw, PL

11.25.24: Knust, Hamburg, DE

11.27.24: Debaser, Stockholm, SE

11.28.24: Cosmopolite, Oslo, NO

11.29.24: Pustervik, Gothenburg, SE

11.30.24: Small Vega, Copenhagen, DK

12.02.24: Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, NL

12.03.24: Gebaude 9, Cologne, DE

12.04.24: AB Box, Brussels, BE

12.06.24: Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

12.07.24: Aeronef, Lille, FR

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.