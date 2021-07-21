News

Low Share Video for New Song “Disappearing” HEY WHAT Due Out September 10 via Sub Pop





Low are releasing a new album, HEY WHAT, on September 10 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared its disorientating second single, “Disappearing,” video a striking video for it. Dorian Wood directed and stars in the video, which offers a glimpse into his pandemic side-gig of posing for art students via virtual classes. Watch it below.

Wood had this to say in a press release: “I am incredibly thrilled to have created this video for Low. I’ve been such a fan for years. I was inspired to offer a personal glimpse of what I’d been up to during the pandemic year. I’ve been doing art modeling on the side for years, mostly for art schools. Once the schools physically shut down due to COVID, I was invited to pose for dozens of virtual classes. I borrowed a friend’s empty guest room and twice a week I would set up my laptop and lights and pose for three hours at a time. During these long stretches of time, I’d lose myself in thought while delivering poses that best showcased all this fat brown beauty. In my mind, I traveled to places and memories, and in the case of ‘Disappearing,’ I not only visited the ocean in my mind, I became it. Even at its most empowering and meditative, a modeling session was often a reminder of how lonely one can feel when the other humans in the room immediately vanish once the laptop shuts down. And still, a semblance of hope always lingered. We shot the video at Human Resources, a performance space in L.A. which also served as a creative sanctuary for me during the pandemic year. There’s a lot of ‘coming home’ love in this video. I’m honored to be able to share this love.”

Low has also announced two album release shows, on September 10 and 11 at Square Lake, which is outside the twin cities in the band’s home state of Minnesota. Joining them on these shows will be Joe Rainey Sr., Gaelynn Lea, and Lord Friday the 13th.

Previously Low shared HEY WHAT’s first single, “Days Like These,” via a video for it. “Days Like These” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

HEY WHAT is the band’s thirteenth album and follows 2018’s acclaimed Double Negative, which was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list. For the third time, Low (led by Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker) worked with producer B.J. Burton on HEY WHAT. Steve Garrington, who played bass with the band since 2011’s C’mon, sat this album out.

A previous press release described the vibe of the album: “The new album finds the group focusing on their craft, staying out of the fray, and holding fast their faith to find new ways to express the discord and delight of being alive, to turn the duality of existence into hymns we can share. These 10 pieces—each built around their own instantaneous, undeniable hook—are turbocharged by the vivid textures that surround them. The ineffable, familiar harmonies of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker break through the chaos like a life raft. Layers of distorted sound accrete with each new verse—building, breaking, colossal then restrained, a solemn vow only whispered. There will be time to unravel and attribute meaning to the music and art of these times, but the creative moment looks FORWARD, with teeth.”

Read our My First Concert article with Low, where Alan Sparhawk discussed the first concert he ever attended.

Read our 2018 interview with Low on Double Negative.

Double Negative was the follow-up to 2015’s Ones and Sixes. Read our 2015 print magazine interview with Low’s Alan Sparhawk about Ones and Sixes, as well as our 2015 digital magazine bonus Q&A with Sparhawk.

Low Tour Dates:

North America 2021:

Sep. 10 - Square Lake, MN

Sep. 11 - Square Lake, MN



North America 2022:

Mar. 22 - Bloomington, IN - Bishop

Mar. 25 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Mar. 28 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

Mar. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Mar. 31 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Apr. 01 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theater

Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

Apr. 04 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

Apr. 05 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

Apr. 08 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon



UK & Europe 2022:

Apr. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Queen’s Hall

Apr. 26 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Apr. 27 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Cathedral

Apr. 28 - Brighton, UK - St. George’s Church Brighton

Apr. 29 - London, UK - St. John at Hackney Church -

Apr. 30 - Bristol, UK - Trinity

May 02 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

May 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Köln

May 04 - Antwerp, BE - TRIX

May 05 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

May 06 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall

May 07 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

May 09 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

May 10 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

May 11 - Vienna, AT - Wuk

May 12 - Bologna, IT - Teatro Duse

May 13 - Lausanne, CH- Les Docks

May 14 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte

