Lucy Dacus Shares Fun Fan-Sourced Video for “Brando” Home Video Out Now via Matador





Lucy Dacus released a new album, Home Video, in June via Matador (stream it here). Now she has shared a fun fan-sourced video for the album’s “Brando.” Dacus previously put out the call for fans to submit footage of themselves for the video and they didn’t disappoint. Behold rollerskaters, iceskaters, dancers, hand puppet shows in the shower, acrobatics, and a man in his underwear on top of a snowy mountain. Watch it below, followed by Dacus’ upcoming tour dates.

Dacus simply had this to say in a press release: “Big thank you to everyone who submitted. These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

In July we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on Home Video. Listen to it here.

Read our review of Home Video here.

Home Video includes “Thumbs,” a new song she shared in March that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced Dacus shared its second single, “Hot & Heavy,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed “Hot & Heavy” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing it with her backing band from the stage of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond. Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals at the theater, musicals Dacus would sometimes appear in as a child. Then she shared another song from it, “VBS,” via an animated video for the single which was about going to vacation bible school and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single “Brando,” which is about a friend Dacus had in high school who was obsessed with old films. “Brando” once again made our Songs of the Week list. Then she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she performed “Brando” from the Theatre Gym of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond.

Dacus’ last album, Historian, came out in 2018. The following year, she released the EP 2019.

Home Video was recorded at Trace Horse Studio in Nashville with the aid of Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Shawn Everett mixed the album and Bob Ludwig mastered it. Two songs feature her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. Dacus’ regular touring band is Jacob Blizard (guitar), Dominic Angelella (bass), Ricardo Lagomasino (drums), and Sarah Goldstone (keys, background vocals).

Pick up our current print issue to read our Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Read our interview with Dacus and boygenius.

Read our 2018 interview with Dacus on Historian.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Lucy Dacus.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

Fri. Sept. 10 - Richmond, VA @ The National &^^ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National &% - SOLD OUT

Mon. Sept. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom % - SOLD OUT

Tue. Sept. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Fri. Sept. 17 - Dallas, TX @ Trees % - SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 18 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %

Sun. Sept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn % - SOLD OUT

Mon. Sept. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

Wed. Sept. 22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Fri. Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel % - SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC + - SOLD OUT

Sun. Sept. 26 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mon. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore % - SOLD OUT

Wed. Sept 29 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre !! - SOLD OUT

Thu. Sept. 30th - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 1 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $ - SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 3 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $ - SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre $ - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $ - SOLD OUT

Sun Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ? - SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $ - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 12 - Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

Thu. Oct. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $ - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 15 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues $ - SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $ - SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # - SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Oct. 29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ++ - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social CLub

Sun. March 20, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory **

Wed. March 23, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Thu. March 24, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 25, 2022 - London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

Tue. March 29, 2022 - Brussels, BL @ Rotonde **

Wed. March 30, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **

Thu. March 31, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater **

Sat. April 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow **

Sun. April 3, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen **

Mon. April 4, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall **

Wed. April 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret **

Thu. April 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb **

Sat. April 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido **

Sun. April 10, 2022 - Jena, DE @ Trafo **

Tue. April 12, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea **

Wed. April 13, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla **

Thu. April 14, 2022 - Zürich, SU @ Bogen F **

Fri. April 15 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie **



%= Palehound supporting

$ = Bartees Strange supporting

^ = Shamir supporting

#= Laura Stevenson supporting

^^=Thao supporting

&= with Julien Baker

@=supporting Shakey Graves

!=supporting Bright Eyes

+=Miya Folick supporting

**= Fenne Lily supporting

!!= Y La Bamba supporting

++=Tomberlin supporting

?=Tenci supporting

