News

All





Mac McCaughan of Superchunk Shares Video for New Solo Song “Burn a Fax” (Feat. TORRES) The Sound of Yourself Due Out September 24 via Merge

Photography by Oona McCaughan



Mac McCaughan of Superchunk (and also co-founder of Merge Records) is releasing a new solo album, The Sound of Yourself, on September 24 via Merge (of course). Now he has shared its third single, the atmospheric and dreamy “Burn a Fax,” via a video that features a snail. The song features guest vocals from TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) and saxophone from Matt Douglas of The Mountain Goats. Watch the video below, followed by McCaughan’s upcoming tour dates.

TORRES released a new album, Thirstier, in July via Merge. The Mountain Goats released a new album, Dark in Here, in June via Merge.

In a press release McCaughan had this to say about the new song: “The opening line was inspired by a Brian Eno quote from a BBC doc where they’re playing him Roxy Music and he’s putting his hands over his ears going, ‘I can’t bear remembering’ or something. It’s not that he hates it, it’s just that ‘it’s all in the past.’ I think a lot about the power of nostalgia and fighting it at the same time… Mackenzie Scott sings the second verse and Matt Douglas of the Mountain Goats destroys on the sax. He sent three tracks ‘to choose from,’ but of course I had to use them all!”

Previously McCaughan shared the album’s first single, “Dawn Bends,” which features Yo La Tengo, as well as his Superchunk bandmate Jon Wurster (on drums). Then he shared its second single, “Circling Around,” via a video.

The Sound of Yourself is McCaughan’s second solo album, the follow-up to 2015’s Non-Believers. The album also features Sabrina Ellis of A Giant Dog and Sweet Spirit, as well as Annie Hayden of Spent.

McCaughan began the album in January 2021, when he found himself at home with time on his hands (as many have during this pandemic we’re still wrestling our way out of) and a room full of instruments. In a previous press release he described his thought process: “Each day is blurring into the next, so what are we doing today? How can I disrupt this? I think what resulted was a theme of subdued… ‘joy’ is the wrong word, but it’s at least comforting if not propulsive to have something open-ended to work on every day without any kind of structure or deadline or rules.”

Mac McCaughan Tour Dates:

Sep 23 Wilmington, DE – The Queen* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 24 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts Center* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 25 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 26 Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest* [SOLD OUT]

Sep 28 Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool^

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s^

Sep 30 Washington, DC – DC9^

Oct 01 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall^

Oct 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room^

* solo performance w/ John Darnielle (the Mountain Goats)

^ full-band performance w/ 75 Dollar Bill

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.