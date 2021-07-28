News

All





Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Song “Resentment” History of a Feeling Due Out August 27 via ANTI-

Photography by Natalie Osborne



Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz is releasing a new album, History of a Feeling, on August 27 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from it, the soulful and stripped back “Resentment,” via a video for it that features her in a junkyard. She has also announced some tour dates. $ECK directed the video, which was filmed at the Four Lane Auto Salvage in Nashville. Watch the video below, followed by the dates.

“It felt completely and strangely cathartic walking around ruin and wreckage in the salvage yard making the ‘Resentment’ video,” says Diaz in a press release. “It was somehow representative of all the feelings I’ve let sit and rot and rust, probably becoming more hazardous with time and neglect. It was almost a kind of joyful act smashing up cars like maybe I was crushing and compounding my own resentments. Basically it’s cheap therapy and I highly recommend it. I loved making this video and I think Seck has such a beautiful eye…somehow he made poetry out of something pretty brutal.”

Diaz has already shared three other songs from History of a Feeling: February’s “Man in Me,” March’s “New Person, Old Place,” and May’s “Nervous.” When the album was announced she shared a video for another new song, “Woman In My Heart,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver) co-produced the album with Diaz.

Diaz had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “The bulk of this music came from dealing with a kind of tsunami clash of compassion, both for my former partner while she was discovering a deeper part of her gender identity long hidden, and my own raw heartache over having lost the partner I knew. I felt so torn through the middle because half of me wanted to hold this person through such a major life event, one that is so beautiful and hard, and the other half felt lost—like I had lost myself in someone else’s story.”

Madi Diaz Tour Dates:



Fri. July 30 - Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair *

Sat. July 31 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery *

Sun. Aug. 1 - Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard *

Sun. Aug. 8 - Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores Golf Course ^

Fri. Aug. 27 - Nashville, TN @ Soft Junk - Record Release Show %

Wed. Oct. 6 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

Mon. Oct. 11 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre #

Wed. Oct. 13 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Masonic Temple #

Thu. Oct. 14 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

Sat. Oct. 16 - Westerly, RI @ The Knickerbocker Music Center #

Sun. Oct. 17 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

Mon. Oct. 18 - Charlton, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company #



* = w/ Little Big Town

^ = w/ Caamp

% = w/ Bre Kennedy, Jonathan Childers & DJ Set by Jeremy Todd

# = The Tallest Man on Earth (solo)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.