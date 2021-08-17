News

Madonna Announces Reissues Series, Italians Do It Better Release Tribute Album to Her Happy Birthday Madonna!





It’s Madonna’s birthday and in honor of that she has announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group that will see new reissues of her catalogue, starting in 2022, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of her first single. Also, the record label Italians Do It Better have put out a Madonna tribute album today being that the label is named after a T-shirt she wore in the “Papa Don’t Preach” video. The album, also entitled Italians Do It Better, features Sally Shapiro, Desire, Club Intl and Madeline Follin of Cults, and others and was produced by Johnny Jewel. Stream it below, followed by some of Madonna’s classic videos.

Madonna, who is the best selling female artist of all time, had this to say in a press release: “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”



Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary had this to say: “Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue. My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works.”

Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, added: “We’re honored to be forming a dynamic new partnership with an incomparable superstar whose influence on our musical and artistic landscape is immense and immutable. Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time. Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work, but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution.”

Madonna, for the first time, will personally put together deluxe reissues of her albums.

Madonna’s last album, Madame X, came out in 2019 via Live Nation/Interscope/Maverick. October 8 will see the release of the Madame X tour documentary, which will stream on Paramount+.

