News

All





Magdalena Bay Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Image” Imaginal Disk Due Out August 23 via Mom + Pop

Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have announced a new album, Imaginal Disk, and shared a new song from it, “Image,” via a music video. The album is due out August 23 via Mom + Pop. Check out the Amanda Kramer-directed “Image” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Of “Image,” the band collectively say in a press release: “Close your eyes. Imagine a brand new, better you. Now wait 22 minutes. Now open your eyes. Meet your brand new image! Isn’t it amazing that the meat in our heads can do this?”

Imaginal Disk includes “Death & Romance,” a new song the band shared in May that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a sci-fi themed video for the song featuring UFOs, portals, and doppelgangers. Magdalena Bay also previously announced The Imaginal Mystery Tour, a U.S. tour this fall.

The press release describes the concepts of the “Death & Romance” and “Image” videos in greater detail: “Following the ‘Death & Romance’ video, which found True—played by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum—getting an “imaginal disk” upgrade inserted into her forehead, the ‘Image’ video goes back in time to the waiting room where True stood by for her first fitting. Although disk infomercials playing on the televisions initially get True excited, she’s thrown for a loop when the upgraded consciousness she signed up for is different than what she expected.”

Imaginal Disk follows 2023’s mini mix vol. 3, a surprise-released a seven-song EP and an accompanying short film that featured videos for every song. The EP’s “Wandering Eyes” made our Songs of the Week list.

In 2021, Magdalena Bay released their debut album, Mercurial World, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and several songs from the album were featured on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list. Then in 2022 they released a deluxe edition of the album that included several bonus tracks and remixes incorporated into the main tracklist of the original album, presenting a completely different listening experience.

Read our interview with Magdalena Bay on Mercurial World here.

Imaginal Disk Tracklist:

1. She Looked Like Me!

2. Killing Time

3. True Blue Interlude

4. Image

5. Death & Romance

6. Fear, Sex

7. Vampire in the Corner

8. Watching T.V.

9. Tunnel Vision

10. Love Is Everywhere

11. Feeling DiskInserted?

12. That’s My Floor

13. Cry for Me

14. Angel on a Satellite

15. The Ballad of Matt & Mica

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic

September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 15—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly

September 18—Boston, MA—Royale

September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel

September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

October 3—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.