News

All





Magdalena Bay Share New Song “Death & Romance” and Announce The Imaginal Mystery Tour The Band’s First Release for Mom+Pop

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia

Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have shared a new song, “Death & Romance,” and have announced The Imaginal Mystery Tour, a U.S. tour this fall. The new single is the duo’s first release for Mom+Pop, which announced last year that they had signed Magdalena Bay. Check out “Death & Romance” below, followed by the tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “Imagine rain pouring, streetlights glowing. You sit at home and wait for your alien boyfriend to pick you up in his UFO…but this time, he’s not coming.”

“Death & Romance” follows 2023’s mini mix vol. 3, a surprise-released a seven-song EP and an accompanying short film that featured videos for every song. The EP’s “Wandering Eyes” made our Songs of the Week list.

In 2021, Magdalena Bay released their debut album, Mercurial World, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and several songs from the album were featured on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list. Then in 2022 they released a deluxe edition of the album that included several bonus tracks and remixes incorporated into the main tracklist of the original album, presenting a completely different listening experience.

Read our interview with Magdalena Bay on Mercurial World here.

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic

September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly

September 18—Boston, MA—Royale

September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel

September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.