News

All





Mamalarky Share New Song “Won’t Give Up” Hex Key Due Out This Friday via Epitaph

Photography by Vionery

Mamalarky are releasing a new album, Hex Key, this Friday via Epitaph. Earlier this week they released its final pre-release single, “Won’t Give Up.” Listen below.

Mamalarky is Livvy Bennett, Noor Khan, Michael Hunter, and Dylan Hill.

The band recorded the album in their Los Angeles home studio. Of their recording process, Bennett says: “It’s never ‘kick your feet up, let’s see what happens. We’re always staring each other deeply in the eyes saying ‘Let’s make this next take incredible.’ We never settle.”

Of the themes on the new album, Bennett adds: “A lot of this record is about reconciling with rage, finding a way to create something useful with it. You can’t really talk yourself out of a feeling, but there’s always a good place to put them.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first two singles: “Nothing Lasts Forever” and “Feels So Wrong.” When the album was announced, the band shared another new song from it, “#1 Best of All Time,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Its next single, “Anhedonia,” also landed on Songs of the Week.

Hex Key follows 2022’s Pocket Fantasy and 2021’s self-titled debut LP, both released via Fire Talk. Check out our review of Mamalarky here.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.