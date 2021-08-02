News

All





Mamalarky Share Videos for Two New Songs ”Meadow” and “Moss,” Announce Fall Tour “Meadow” and “Moss” Out Now via Fire Talk





Atlanta-based indie rock band Mamalarky have shared videos for two newly released songs, “Meadow” and “Moss.” The release coincides with the announcement of a fall 2021 tour in support of their self-titled debut LP. It will include a performance with fellow Fire Talk labelmates PACKS and Wombo in New York as well as a set of dates with Chicago-based indie rock quartet Slow Pulp, where they will be the opening act. Check out the Ashley Kron-directed videos for “Meadow” and “Moss,” as well as the list of tour dates, below.

“Monotony is an illusion, or at least it’s a very tired way to look at things,” states frontwoman Livvy Bennett in a press release. “Nature always has something new to offer when we slow down enough to absorb it—isolation made me appreciate and deepen this relationship significantly. I realized I’m never actually alone when I’m out under some trees. ‘Moss’ offers more of a coming to terms that the surrounding landscape could be my anchor and company for the time whereas ‘Meadow’ is a spark of excitement at finding a less traveled path on my daily route that opened out onto a beautiful stream with singing frogs. I wrote both these songs outdoors which I had never tried before. I still go to these spots often and they hold me up!”

Mamalarky consists of Bennett on vocals and guitar, Michael Hunter (also of White Denim) on keyboards, Dylan Hill on drums, and Noor Khan on bass. Their self-titled debut was released last year on Fire Talk. Check out our review of it here.





Tour Dates

10/21 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Lilypad Innman

10/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ PACKS & Wombo

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Original 13

10/25 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

10/26 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

11/09 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

11/10 - SLC, UT @ Kilby Court*

11/12 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

11/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore*

11/14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

11/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill*

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

11/19 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

11/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

11/22 - Austin, TX @ The Parish*

11/23 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins*

* = w/ Slow Pulp

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.