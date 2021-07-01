News

Manchester Orchestra Share Local Natives Remix of “Bed Head” The Million Masks of God Out Now via Loma Vista





Manchester Orchestra released a new album, The Million Masks of God, in April via Loma Vista. Now they have shared a remix of the album’s “Bed Head” by Local Natives, which takes the song in a more danceable direction. Listen below, followed by Manchester Orchestra’s upcoming tour dates.

“Bed Head” was the album’s lead single. Singer Andy Hull had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “‘Bed Head’ is two old friends existing in two separate realities. It’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better.”

The Million Masks of God was produced by the lead songwriters of the band Hull and Robert Mcdowell, as well as Catherine Marks and Ethan Gruska.

Earlier this month Manchester Orchestra shared “Never Ending,” a single taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and came out digitally on June 18 via Loma Vista. Hull has also voiced Lex Luthor in the Sonic Metalverse online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick) executive produced the soundtrack, which also features Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and more.

Manchester Orchestra Tour Dates:

10/05/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

10/06/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/08/21 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10/09/21 - Fort Lauderdale,FL - Revolution Live

10/10/21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/12/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/13/21 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/15/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/16/21 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live

10/18/21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/19/21 - Portland, ME - State Theater

10/21/21 - New York, NY - The Hammerstein Ballroom

11/16/21 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

11/17/21 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/18/21 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theater

11/19/21 - Atlanta GA - Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre

02/16/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

02/17/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

02/18/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

02/19/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

02/21/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

02/22/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

02/23/22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

02/25/22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

02/26/22- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

02/27/22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

03/01/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

03/02/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/04/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s

03/05/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

03/06/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

03/08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

03/09/22 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

03/11/22 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

03/12/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

03/13/22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

03/15/22 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/16/22 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre

