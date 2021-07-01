Manchester Orchestra Share Local Natives Remix of “Bed Head”
The Million Masks of God Out Now via Loma Vista
Manchester Orchestra released a new album, The Million Masks of God, in April via Loma Vista. Now they have shared a remix of the album’s “Bed Head” by Local Natives, which takes the song in a more danceable direction. Listen below, followed by Manchester Orchestra’s upcoming tour dates.
“Bed Head” was the album’s lead single. Singer Andy Hull had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “‘Bed Head’ is two old friends existing in two separate realities. It’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better.”
The Million Masks of God was produced by the lead songwriters of the band Hull and Robert Mcdowell, as well as Catherine Marks and Ethan Gruska.
Earlier this month Manchester Orchestra shared “Never Ending,” a single taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and came out digitally on June 18 via Loma Vista. Hull has also voiced Lex Luthor in the Sonic Metalverse online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick) executive produced the soundtrack, which also features Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and more.
Manchester Orchestra Tour Dates:
10/05/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
10/06/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/08/21 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10/09/21 - Fort Lauderdale,FL - Revolution Live
10/10/21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/12/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10/13/21 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/15/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10/16/21 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live
10/18/21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/19/21 - Portland, ME - State Theater
10/21/21 - New York, NY - The Hammerstein Ballroom
11/16/21 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
11/17/21 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/18/21 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theater
11/19/21 - Atlanta GA - Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre
02/16/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
02/17/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
02/18/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
02/19/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
02/21/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
02/22/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
02/23/22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
02/25/22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater
02/26/22- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
02/27/22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
03/01/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
03/02/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
03/04/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s
03/05/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
03/06/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
03/08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
03/09/22 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
03/11/22 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
03/12/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
03/13/22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
03/15/22 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/16/22 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre
