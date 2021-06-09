News

All





Manchester Orchestra Share New Song DC Comics-Related Song “Never Ending” Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Due Out June 18 via Loma Vista





Manchester Orchestra have shared a new song, “Never Ending.” It is the latest single to be taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and is due out digitally on June 18 via Loma Vista. Frontman Andy Hull has also voiced Lex Luthor in the Sonic Metalverse online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. Listen to “Never Ending” below, followed by Manchester Orchestra’s upcoming tour dates.

Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick) executive produced the soundtrack, which also features HEALTH, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and more. Previously shared singles from the album are Maria Brink and Tyler Bates’ “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)” and Mastodon’s “Forged by Neron.” Check out the full tracklist below.

Hull had this to say in a press release: “When Tyler reached out about wanting to include us in the soundtrack for this epic comic, this song immediately came to mind. We spent some time with him adding flourishes to the original version and we were really thrilled with how well it turned out.”

Also previously from the soundtrack, Chelsea Wolfe shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birthname). Wolfe also voiced Wonder Woman in the Sonic Metalverse shorts. “Diana” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is due out digitally June 18, but gets a physical release on LP and CD on July 16. It’ll be available on “2xLP with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited edition character trading cards, and more.”

Greg Capullo and Scott Snyder created the comic book series, which “depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.”

Manchester Orchestra released a new album, The Million Masks of God, in April via Loma Vista.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Mastodon - “Forged by Neron”

2. Chelsea Wolfe - “Diana”

3. HEALTH, Tyler Bates - “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

4. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates - “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

5. Grey Daze - “Anything, Anything”

6. Rise Against - “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

7. Manchester Orchestra - “Never Ending”

8. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay - “Bad Luck”

9. Carach Angren - “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler - “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates - “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone - “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body - “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES - “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy - “Kissing in the Rain”

Manchester Orchestra Tour Dates:

10/21/21 - New York, NY - The Hammerstein Ballroom

11/19/21 - Atlanta GA - Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre

02/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.