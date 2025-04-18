News

Manchester’s Dirty Blonde Release New Track “Checkmate” And New EP Looking For Trouble"

Photography by Press Shot

Manchester-based alt-rock duo Dirty Blonde, consisting of Ailis Mackay (vocals, guitar, drums) and Hayley Tait (guitar, backing vocals), have released their new EP “Looking For Trouble.” Featuring the anthemic live favourite “Checkmate”

Formed in January 2023, the band has quickly established themselves in the UK music scene, having supported major acts including Frank Carter, Sex Pistols, Louis Tomlinson, Cast and The Subways,

Earlier this year, Dirty Blonde was personally invited to perform at Louis Tomlinson’s clothing line launch event, which led to them supporting him at his sold-out Brixton Academy show. The duo also recorded a Gibson session in March and has announced a headline show at Camden’s Dingwalls 2.

Regarding their new EP, the band stated: “When we were writing the EP, we weren’t trying to force the songs into some ‘Dirty Blonde’ box. We just wanted to be authentic and let each track sound the way it felt right.”

The EP features tracks like “Adore Me?” and “Polly,” described as the “nicer cousins” to more aggressive anthems “Checkmate” and “Rush,” alongside previous single “Northern Twang”

