MARIS Shares New Single “Julia Roberts” Listen to the Track Below

MARIS is an LA-based singer/songwriter crafting a colorful and catchy style of indie and synth pop, pulling from ‘80s pop touchstones as well as glossy modern indie outfits like MUNA and The 1975. She first debuted last year with her summer EP, Gravity, followed by a series of new singles through the rest of the year, returning most recently with her track “Voicemail.” Today, she’s back with another new single, “Julia Roberts.”

“Julia Roberts” is a big and bold pop effort, complete with towering instrumentation, sleek production, and an irresistible chorus. It hits on many of the same stylistic notes as marquee indie acts but it is also unashamedly bright and catchy, bringing a vibrant pop catharsis out of the track. Yet amidst the gloss, MARIS’ lyrics explore a thorny emotional landscape where her queerness pulls against a heteronormative desire for male validation: “If I was prettier or smarter / If I worked a little harder / Would he want me? / Would he see me? / Would he save me from the streets? / Pretty woman / I can’t lie you’re the starlet in my eye / I want him to see me like I see you.”

MARIS says of the track, “‘Julia Roberts’ is musical documentation of a time in my life where I watched Pretty Woman obsessively because I was so lonely after moving to LA by myself and it was the only thing that could make me feel better. Lyrically it explores the inner dialogue I have while being attracted to women, yet still seeking external male approval. I was looking at myself and other women through the male gaze with a sapphic lens and dancing around the issue of being a queer woman attracted to women, but also competing with them.”

