Marissa Nadler Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Bessie, Did You Make It?” The Path of the Clouds Due Out October 29 via Sacred Bones and Bella Union

Photography by Nick Fancher



Marissa Nadler has announced a new album, The Path of the Clouds, and shared its first single, “Bessie, Did You Make It?,” via a video for it. The Path of the Clouds is due out October 29 via Sacred Bones and Bella Union. Check out “Bessie, Did You Make It?” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Nadler wrote and recorded the album during the pandemic and was partially inspired by binging reruns of Unsolved Mysteries as she “began to notice parallels between many of its stories and her own life,” as a press release puts it. On The Path of the Clouds she worked with various collaborators, including Mary Lattimore, Simon Raymonde (of Cocteau Twins and Lost Horizons and the head of Bella Union), multi-instrumentalist Milky Burgess, Jesse Chandler (Nadler’s piano teacher and a member of Mercury Rev and Midlake), Emma Ruth Rundle, and Black Mountain’s Amber Webber. Seth Manchester (Lingua Ignota, Battles, and Lightning Bolt) mixed the album.

Thou’s Mitch Wells directed the “Bessie, Did You Make It?” video and had this to say in a press release: “When I first got the chance to hear Marissa’s new album, and was asked, ‘Which song would you like to do a video for?’ I sort of panicked because literally every song is SO good. It was like being at a buffet of all your favorite food and only being able to choose one thing to eat. I had a blast making the video, but there was always the pressure of ‘don’t let down the song.’ It’s such a beautiful opening track and I’m really lucky I was given the chance to be a part of it.”

Nadler’s last album was 2018’s For My Crimes.

The Path of the Clouds Tracklist:

1. Bessie, Did You Make It?

2. The Path of the Clouds

3. Couldn’t Have Done the Killing

4. If I Could Breathe Underwater

5. Elegy

6. Well Sometimes You Just Can’t Stay

7. From Vapor to Stardust

8. Storm

9. Turned Into Air

10. And I Dream of Running

11. Lemon Queen

