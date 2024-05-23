mary in the junkyard Unveils Captivating Debut EP, ‘This Old House’
And mesmerizing video for "Goop"
May 23, 2024 Photography by Steve Gullick
London-based band mary in the Junkyard has released their highly anticipated debut EP, “This Old House,” via AMF Records. This four-track collection features the band’s critically acclaimed singles “Ghost” and “Marble Arch,” along with two new songs, “Teeth” and “Goop.” Alongside the EP is a brand-new music video for “Goop.”
Produced by Richard Russell in West London, “This Old House” highlights the bands unique sound which blends avant garde experimentation with captivating melodies, creating a vivid sense of place . The EP’s tracks act as evocative snapshots, capturing memories as the band’s Clari Freeman-Taylor says, “this old house is all about the memories that exist in the walls and floors of places, what it feels like to be home and away from it.”
The EP is available on all digital streaming platforms, while the initial run of 500 vinyl copies has already sold out completely.
mary in the junkyard summer Dates
May 25 - Dot 2 Dot, Bristol
May 26 - Dot 2 Dot, Nottingham
June 15 - Brighten The Corners, Ipswich
June 30 - Bristol Sounds, Bristol
July 27 - Latitude, Suffolk
July 28 - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
04 August - All Together Now, Waterford
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Memorial Day Sale – 25% Off Subscriptions and 40% Off Back Issues (News) —
- Premiere: Suncream Shares New Single “Dough” (News) —
- mary in the junkyard Unveils Captivating Debut EP, ‘This Old House’ (News) —
- Bat For Lashes Shares Video for New Song “At Your Feet” (News) —
- Rising Star Imogen and the Knife Announces Debut EP (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.