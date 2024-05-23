News

All





mary in the junkyard Unveils Captivating Debut EP, ‘This Old House’ And mesmerizing video for "Goop"

Photography by Steve Gullick

London-based band mary in the Junkyard has released their highly anticipated debut EP, “This Old House,” via AMF Records. This four-track collection features the band’s critically acclaimed singles “Ghost” and “Marble Arch,” along with two new songs, “Teeth” and “Goop.” Alongside the EP is a brand-new music video for “Goop.”

Produced by Richard Russell in West London, “This Old House” highlights the bands unique sound which blends avant garde experimentation with captivating melodies, creating a vivid sense of place . The EP’s tracks act as evocative snapshots, capturing memories as the band’s Clari Freeman-Taylor says, “this old house is all about the memories that exist in the walls and floors of places, what it feels like to be home and away from it.”

The EP is available on all digital streaming platforms, while the initial run of 500 vinyl copies has already sold out completely.

mary in the junkyard summer Dates

May 25 - Dot 2 Dot, Bristol

May 26 - Dot 2 Dot, Nottingham

June 15 - Brighten The Corners, Ipswich

June 30 - Bristol Sounds, Bristol

July 27 - Latitude, Suffolk

July 28 - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

04 August - All Together Now, Waterford





Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.