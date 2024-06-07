"Mercury Avenue” Video Still
Maxim Ludwig and Angel Olsen Collaborate on New Song and Video, “Mercury Avenue”
Ludwig is Opening for Olsen on Tour This September
Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and visual artist, Maxim Ludwig, has collaborated with Angel Olsen on new single and video “Mercury Avenue,” with Olsen also appearing in the video. Ludwig is opening for Olsen on her September tour. The video and tour dates can be found below.
Maxim Ludwig is accompanied on the song by his band The Mystics—Matt Bernstein (bass and guitar), Jorge Balbi (drums), Jonathan Wilson (synthesizer), and Sean O’Brien (organ and guitar). Olsen co-directed the single’s video with Angela Ricciardi, and is featured on harmonies and synthesizer.
Ludwig has this to say about “Mercury Avenue” in a press release: “It’s about not going toward darkness, being brought back to life and living through love.” The press release had this to say about the video: “It’s a symbolic play on the Sisyphus myth and the idea of what if he found love while doing his work, featuring Ludwig as a lonely wanderer trudging through the desert before setting his gaze on a magnetic figure (Olsen) in the distance. There are symbols throughout that play with Tarot, surrealist cinema, William Blake, and Pecos Bill tall-tales.”
Olsen’s last album, Big Time, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. In 2023 she released the new EP, Forever Means.
Maxim Ludwig Tour Dates:
(All dates supporting Angel Olsen)
Sun. Sept. 8- Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Winery
Mon. Sept. 9 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
Wed. Sept. 11 - Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl
Sat. Sept 28 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
Sun. Sept. 29 - Woodstock, NY @ The Barn at Levon Helm Studios
Mon. Sept. 30 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- illuminati hotties Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Didn’t” (Feat. Cavetown) (News) —
- bar italia Surprise-Releases New EP (News) —
- The The Share Tim Pope-Directed Video for New Song “Cognitive Dissident” (News) —
- Maxim Ludwig and Angel Olsen Collaborate on New Song and Video, “Mercury Avenue” (News) —
- David Lynch and Chrystabell Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Sublime Eternal Love” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.