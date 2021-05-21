 Mdou Moctar – Stream the New Album; Plus Read Our Review and Interview with Him | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 21st, 2021  
Mdou Moctar – Stream the New Album; Plus Read Our Review and Interview with Him

Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador

May 21, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by WH Moustapha
Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has released a new album, Afrique Victime, today via Matador. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Thursday we posted our new interview with Moctar (read that here) and on Wednesday we posted our review of the album (read that here).

When the album was announced, Moctar shared the song “Tala Tannam,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared a live performance video for “Tala Tannam.” Then he shared the album’s title track, “Afrique Victime,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from the album, “Taliat,” and announced some new fall U.S. tour dates.

Afrique Victime features contributions from Moctar’s band, which features Mikey Coltun on bass, Ahmoudou Madassane on guitar, and Souleymane Ibrahim on drums.

His most recent album, Ilana (The Creator), was released in 2019.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

9.03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
9.05 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall
9.07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
9.08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
9.10 ­– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
9.11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
9.12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
9.14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
9.15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
9.17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
9.18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
9.20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
9.21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
9.22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
9.23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
9.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
9.25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9.26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9.28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
9.29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
10.01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party
10.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

