Mdou Moctar – Stream the New Album; Plus Read Our Review and Interview with Him Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador

Photography by WH Moustapha



Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has released a new album, Afrique Victime, today via Matador. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Thursday we posted our new interview with Moctar (read that here) and on Wednesday we posted our review of the album (read that here).

When the album was announced, Moctar shared the song “Tala Tannam,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared a live performance video for “Tala Tannam.” Then he shared the album’s title track, “Afrique Victime,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from the album, “Taliat,” and announced some new fall U.S. tour dates.

Afrique Victime features contributions from Moctar’s band, which features Mikey Coltun on bass, Ahmoudou Madassane on guitar, and Souleymane Ibrahim on drums.

His most recent album, Ilana (The Creator), was released in 2019.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

9.03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

9.05 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall

9.07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

9.08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

9.10 ­– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

9.11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

9.12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

9.14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

9.15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

9.17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

9.18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

9.20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

9.21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

9.22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9.23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

9.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9.25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9.26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9.28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

9.29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

10.01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party

10.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

