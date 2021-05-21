Mdou Moctar – Stream the New Album; Plus Read Our Review and Interview with Him
Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador
May 21, 2021
Photography by WH Moustapha
Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has released a new album, Afrique Victime, today via Matador. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Thursday we posted our new interview with Moctar (read that here) and on Wednesday we posted our review of the album (read that here).
When the album was announced, Moctar shared the song “Tala Tannam,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared a live performance video for “Tala Tannam.” Then he shared the album’s title track, “Afrique Victime,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from the album, “Taliat,” and announced some new fall U.S. tour dates.
Afrique Victime features contributions from Moctar’s band, which features Mikey Coltun on bass, Ahmoudou Madassane on guitar, and Souleymane Ibrahim on drums.
His most recent album, Ilana (The Creator), was released in 2019.
Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:
9.03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
9.05 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
9.07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
9.08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
9.10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
9.11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
9.12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
9.14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
9.15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
9.17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
9.18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
9.20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
9.21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
9.22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
9.23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
9.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
9.25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9.26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9.28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
9.29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
10.01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party
10.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #62 (News) — Weekly Playlist
- CHAI – Stream the New Album and Watch the New “In Pink” Video; Plus Read Our Review and Interview (News) — CHAI, Mndsgn
- Cat Clyde and Jeremie Albino Debut New Album And Video For “What Am I Living For” (News) — Jeremie Albino
- Mdou Moctar – Stream the New Album; Plus Read Our Review and Interview with Him (News) — Mdou Moctar
- Georgia Anne Muldrow on Her New Album “Vweto III” (Interview) — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.