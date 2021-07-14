News

Mega Bog Shares Self-Directed VHS Video for New Song “Maybe You Died” Life, and Another Due Out July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors





Mega Bog (aka Erin Birgy) is releasing a new album, Life, and Another, on July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors. Now she has shared the album’s fourth single, the atmospheric “Maybe You Died,” via a self-directed VHS-shot video for it. Watch it below.

“This song was an exercise in presence, looking around,” says Birgy in a press release. “What do I see and feel? What I see and feel are influenced by everything I’ve experienced up until that point, making that point irrelevant as an individual, meaning my present is less about time and external, but more about accepting my perspective, the narrative that got me here, images or situations, triggers that hold you from moving forward or rushing past without reckoning, and learning to care for pains that are part of you.”

Previously Mega Bog shared the album’s first single, “Station to Station” (not a David Bowie cover) via a video for it. “Station to Station” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Weight of the Earth, on Paper,” via a video for the song (which also landed on our Songs of the Week list). She then shared another song from the album, “Crumb Back.”

Life, and Another is the follow-up to 2019’s Dolphine. The album features instrumental collaborations with Aaron Otheim, Zach Burba of iji, Will Segerstrom, Matt Bachmann, Andrew Dorset of Lake, James Krivchenia of Big Thief (who co-produced the album), Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, Jade Tcimpidis, Alex Liebman, and co-engineers Geoff Treager and Phil Hartunian. It was recorded in various studios: the Unknown in Anacortes, Washington, Way Out in Woodinville, Washington, and Tropico Beauty in Glendale, California.

A previous press release described the album like so: “Life, and Another stages a semi-fictionalized drama in the interior self, with scenes of collective longing at the bowling alley, disputes over a distended memory outside the bar, and solitary circling on the patio, looking out over the yard in stubborn awe. These memories, from both past and future, bubble up throughout the album and present their characters as new entries into the Mega Bog Book of Symbols. In ‘Station to Station,’ an artichoke, the decadent indulgence young Erin learned to steam for herself, is gutted around the spine.”

