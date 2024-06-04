News

All





Memorial Day Sale Ends Today – 25% Off Subscriptions and 40% Off Back Issues Help Support Truly Independent Music Media and Fund Future Issues of Under the Radar

Our Memorial Day Sale has been going for over a week now, but it finally ends tonight. This is your last chance to save 25% off all subscriptions and 40% off all print back issues (plus 10% off our current issue).

Advertising isn’t enough any longer; we also depend on subscriptions and back issue sales to help get each issue off to press. We have concrete plans for our next three print issues, but it costs over $10,000 to print and ship each issue and it’s harder and harder to rely on advertising from struggling record labels to fund those issues. If we want to get them out in a timely manner, then we need to also raise funds via subscriptions and back issues.

Print isn’t dead, but it is on life support. Support the last great print American print music magazine and also save big!

If we could sell 35 more subscriptions or 138 more back issues today, then we’d be closer to our goal for this sale, in terms of funding our next issue.

If you’ve never subscribed before or your subscription has lapsed, then this is a good opportunity to get on board. Click the links below and once there make sure to click the “Apply Promo Code” button to receive the discounts.

U.S. 4-issue subscription promo code: UTRMEM20244

U.S. 8-issue subscription promo code: UTRMEM20248

Canada 4-issue subscription promo code: UTRMEM2024CAN4

Canada 8-issue subscription promo code: UTRMEM2024CAN8

International 4-issue subscription promo code: UTRMEM2024INT4

International 8-issue subscription promo code: UTRMEM2024INT8

A 4-issue subscription to the U.S. or Canada is now $14.25 instead of the usual $18.99 and an 8-issue subscription to the U.S. or Canada is now $24.74 instead of the usual $32.99. For international subscribers, a 4-issue subscription is $32.99 instead of $43.99 and an 8-issue subscription is $64.99 instead of $85.99.

Our current issue is The ‘90s Issue. It features interviews with musicians and film directors known for their work in that decade and has The Cardigans and Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth on the two covers. As well as articles on Britpop, shoegaze, and the TV show Twin Peaks (for which we spoke to much of the cast), the issue includes interviews with Garbage, The Cranberries, Pavement, Lisa Loeb, Supergrass, Spiritualized, Lush, Ride, Velocity Girl, Gus Van Sant, Penelope Spheeris, Terry Gilliam, Stereo MC’s, Semisonic, Blonde Redhead, Sleater-Kinney, and more. Get it for 10% off here.

All of our print back issues are 40% off, with most only $3.60. Check them all out here.

Under the Radar has been independently owned and printed by Mark and Wendy Redfern since our first issue in 2001. We’ve never bowed to corporate interests and have always simply written about the music we’re passionate about, regardless of trends. We put our life and soul into every issue, to make it the best that it can be, and have a loyal readership who eagerly anticipate each issue.

By subscribing to Under the Radar, you’ll not only connect with the music you love but also discover the joy of holding a beautifully crafted print magazine in your hands. As one of the few remaining print publications dedicated to indie rock music, we’re committed to providing you with a tactile and immersive reading experience that digital platforms simply cannot replicate.

Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of bringing our readers some of the most compelling content. From being the last magazine to interview the incomparable Elliott Smith before his tragic passing to introducing you to then rising talents like Vampire Weekend, Fleet Foxes, The Last Dinner Party, and Wet Leg, we’ve remained at the forefront of discovering and showcasing exceptional artists.

In the last few years we’ve put out issues themed to favorite movies, favorite albums, the political/social causes important to musicians, and our 20th Anniversary. Subscribe now to be on board with what’s next for Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Each issue usually features interviews with 20 to 30 different musical artists, reviews of 20 to 40 new albums, and a free MP3 download sampler that includes up to 39 songs.

In recent years the following artists have appeared on our print covers: Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Moses Sumney, Japanese Breakfast, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman, boygenius, CHVRCHES, Nilüfer Yanya, Bat For Lashes, Miki Berenyi, Julien Baker, and more.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer and become a part of the Under the Radar family, simply visit www.simplecirc.com/subscribe/under-the-radar.

At Under the Radar, we’ve remained steadfast in our commitment to celebrating the vibrant and ever-evolving indie rock music scene. With our print magazine and website, we continue to provide in-depth coverage, exclusive interviews, and insightful features that delve into the fascinating world of independent music.

Join us in celebrating the vibrant world of indie rock and stay ahead of the curve with Under the Radar as your trusted guide.

The sale ends tonight. Come tomorrow morning, all the prices will revert back to normal.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Buy back issues.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.