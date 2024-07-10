News

All





MEMORIALS Announce Debut Album and Share New Song “Cut It Like a Diamond” Memorial Waterslides Due Out on October 4 via Fire; Band Features Members of Electrelane and Wire

Photography by Holly Whitaker

MEMORIALS, which features members of Electrane and Wire, have announced their debut album, Memorial Waterslides, and shared the new song, “Cut It Like a Diamond.” The album is due on October 4 via Fire. Listen below and below also find MEMORIALS’ tour dates and tracklist and cover artwork for Memorial Waterslides.

MEMORIALS is the duo of Electrane’s Verity Susman and Wire’s Matthew Simms. Memorial Waterslides is a surrealist pop record which embodies the polarities of avant-garde and classic songwriting. The debut follows their three film soundtrack commissions: Women Against The Bomb, Tramps!, and Tramps! Pt. 2.

The duo had this to say in a press release: “We wrote ‘Cut It Like a Diamond’ around a bass line that’s doggedly determined to stay the same throughout, with folk harmonies, shifting drum grooves and angry saxophone squalls moving relentlessly over it. The song is underscored by a dark sense of despair—‘Can you hear the hum? Is there an end to loneliness?’—and has become a highlight to play live.”

The album includes the band’s recent single, “Acceptable Experience,” which is also below.

Memorial Waterslides Tracklist:

1. Acceptable Experience

2. Lamplighter

3. Cut It Like a Diamond

4. Name Me

5. Memorial Waterslide II

6. Book Stall

7. False Landing

8. Horse Head Pencil

9. I Have Been Alive

10. The Politics of Whatever

MEMORIALS Tour Dates:

26 Jul: Seek Out Festival, Lancashire, UK

27 Jul: Summer Camp Festival, Cornwall, UK

30 Aug: Smugglers Festival, Deal, UK

07 Sept: Quarry All Dayer, Liverpool, UK

13 Oct: The Hug and Pint, Glasgow UK

14 Oct: Yes, Manchester, UK

16 Oct: The Jericho Tavern, Oxford, UK

17 Oct: The Lexington, London, UK

18 Oct: Louisiana, Bristol, UK

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.