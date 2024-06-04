News

Mercury Rev Announce New Album, Share New Song “Patterns” Born Horses Due Out September 6 via Bella Union

Mercury Rev have announced a new album, Born Horses, and shared its first single, “Patterns.” Born Horses is due out September 6 via Bella Union. Check out “Patterns” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

For Born Horses, Mercury Rev’s core lineup of Jonathan Donahue and Grasshopper is joined by Midlake’s Jesse Chandler (who has previously collaborated with the band) and Austrian keyboardist Marion Genser.

The band’s last album was 2019’s The Delta Sweete Revisited. On that album they covered Bobbie Gentry’s 1968 “country-rock opera” The Delta Sweete in its entirety, each with a different guest singer. Mercury Rev’s last album of original material, The Light In You, came out in 2015 via Bella Union.

Grasshopper had this to say about the new album in a press release: “When Jonathan and I first met, one thing we bonded over was Blade Runner, both Ridley Scott’s film and Vangelis’ soundtrack: that feel of the past and the future, the haunting noir mood and the romance of the future…Born Horses taps into some of that. Looking back to childhood, to Broadway tunes, to lonesome blues, Chet Baker, Miles Davis’ Sketches of Spain, records that our parents listened to, but we put a twist into the future. From the beginning, Mercury Rev were on a cusp, between analogue and digital, hi-fi and lo-fi at the same time. It was like Brecht or Weill, the words suggesting visuals, and the visuals suggesting moods. We also thought a lot about the desert on this record, and the urban desert.”

Donahue adds: “Since our beginning in the mid-’80s with David Baker through the recording of Born Horses with new permanent members, Woodstock native (pianist) Jesse Chandler and Austrian born (keyboardist) Marion Genser, we’ve celebrated this unspoken trust in the ‘statue already inside the marble.’ We didn’t make Born Horses by throwing clay on top of clay; we allowed Time to reveal what was always there.”

Mercury Rev formed in 1989 in Buffalo, New York, and received widespread acclaim and a larger audience for 1998’s Deserter’s Songs and 2001’s All Is Dream (for which we interviewed them in Issue 2 of our print magazine).

Born Horses Tracklist:

1. Mood Swings

2. Ancient Love

3. Your Hammer, My Heart

4. Patterns

5. A Bird of No Address

6. Born Horses

7. Everything I Thought I Had Lost

8. There’s Always Been a Bird in Me

