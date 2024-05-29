News

Metronomy Share New Song “Contact High” (Feat. Miki and Faux Real) Posse EP Volume 2 Due Out July 12 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Lewis Kahn

Metronomy are releasing a new collaborative EP, Posse EP Volume 2, on July 12 via Ninja Tune. Now they have shared its third single, “Contact High,” which features Miki and Faux Real. Listen below.

In a press release, the band’s leader and sole permanent member, Joe Mount had this to say about the song: “Whenever I listen to Metronomy I hear my voice and it annoys me. I can’t detach myself from the song. I hear ‘Contact High’ and I think, ‘Wow I’m involved with this!’ I can listen to it again and again.”

Posse EP Volume 2 includes “Nice Town,” a new song Metronomy shared in March that was a collaboration with New York by way of Houston artist Pan Amsterdam. It was one of our Songs of the Week. When the EP was announced, Metronomy shared its second single, “With Balance” (feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen), via a music video.

The new EP is the follow-up to Metronomy’s Posse EP Volume 1, which was a collaborative EP from 2021.

In a previous press release, Mount, explained why he likes to release EPs that feature collaborations with newer artists. “It’s realising you have a value within the music industry,” he says, “for newer artists you can do something. You have a reach they don’t and they’re excited by it. It’s a great way of feeling connected to a wave like the one I was part of…. The more I do stuff with other people the more excited I get about doing my own music again… For me it’s a way of separating myself from the last 20 years of what I’ve done. You want to be proud of it—and then move on.”

Metronomy’s album, Small World, came out in 2022 via Because Music.

Read our The End interview with Metronomy.

