Miki Berenyi Trio Share Video for New Song “Kinch” and Announce North American Tour Dates Tripla Due Out This Friday via Bella Union; Band Fronted by Former Lush Singer/Guitarist

Photography by Abbey Raymonde

Miki Berenyi Trio—led by the former singer/guitarist with 1990s shoegaze, dream pop, and Britpop band Lush—are releasing their debut album, Tripla, this Friday via Bella Union. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Kinch,” and announced some North American tour dates. Sébastien Faits-Divers directed the song’s video, which was filmed in Dijon, France. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates (which go on sale this Friday).

In a press release Berenyi had this to say about the new song: “The lyrics are inspired by love and loss, and how those people never leave you, and how it makes you think about the nature of love.”

Tripla includes the band’s debut single, “Vertigo,” which was released in May 2024 and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list that week. When the album was announced, they shared another new song from it, “8th Deadly Sin,” via a music video. “8th Deadly Sin” was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s third single, “Big I Am,” also landed on Songs of the Week.

After Lush, Berenyi was also in the band Piroshka and for the trio she is backed by two members of that band—Berenyi’s life partner KJ “Moose” McKillop (of ’90s shoegazers Moose) and guitarist Oliver Cherer. Miki Berenyi Trio (or MB3 for short) is a full on collaboration between the three members and not just a Berenyi solo project. Tripla is the Hungarian word for “triple,” named in a nod to Berenyi’s Hungarian father.

Bella Union is the label founded by Simon Raymonde, formerly of Cocteau Twins, a band previously associated with Lush. Bella Union also released the two Piroshka albums.

Paul Gregory (of Bella Union labelmates Lanterns on the Lake) mixed the album. The album was recorded at home and the trio have also taken a DIY approach to touring. “There is something very ‘grass roots’ about what we’re doing,” says Berenyi. “There’s no point following the ‘announce the album, then tour, then record the next album’ route—we just want to wring as much enjoyment out of this as we can, and hope that it resonates somewhere!”

In 2022, Berenyi released her acclaimed memoir, Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success, and the trio was partially born out of the need to perform at book events.

Berenyi did a joint interview with Australian dream pop artist Hatchie in The ’90s Issue of our print magazine, where she discussed her memoir and Lush. Buy a copy directly from us here.

Pirohska, which also features former Elastica drummer Justin Welch, released their second studio album, Love Drips and Gathers, in 2021 via Bella Union. Read our interview with them about it here.

Pirsoshka also contributed to our Covers of Covers album in honor of our 20th Anniversary, where they covered Grandaddy’s “The Crystal Lake.” Berenyi was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Read our 2015 interview with Miki Berenyi and Emma Anderson of Lush on Lovelife and the final days of the band.

Read our 2015 interview with Lush on Split.

Read our 2016 interview with Lush on their reunion.

Read our 2024 interview with Berenyi on her memoir.

Miki Berenyi Trio 2025 North American Tour Dates:

10/10: Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

10/11: Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/13: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/15: Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

10/16: Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag

10/17: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/18: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/20: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/23: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/24: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/25: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/27: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/28: West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

