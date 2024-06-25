MJ Lenderman Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “She’s Leaving You”
Manning Fireworks Due Out September 6 on ANTI-
Jun 25, 2024 Photography by Karly Hartzman
North Carolina singer/songwriter and musician, MJ Lenderman has announced a new album, Manning Fireworks, which is due for release on September 6 via ANTI-. He has released the album’s first single, “She’s Leaving You,” with a video. Find the Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum-directed music video below. Also find Manning Fireworks’ tracklist and cover art, with MJ Lenderman tour dates, below.
Manning Fireworks follows his 2023 live album, And the Wind (Live and Loose!), 2022’s Boat Songs, 2021’s Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and 2019’s MJ Lenderman. The album was recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios during any offtime Lenderman had from touring (he’s also a member of the band Wednesday). Co-produced with Alex Farrar, the instrumentation is almost entirely performed by Lenderman. The album will be his fourth full-length album, but his studio debut for ANTI-.
Manning Fireworks Tracklist: 1. Manning Fireworks
2. Joker Lips
3. Rudolph
4. Wristwatch
5. She’s Leaving You
6. Rip Torn
7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In
8. On My Knees
9. Bark At The Moon
MJ Lenderman Tour Dates:
Thu. June 27 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village - SOLD OUT
Fri. June 28 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival
Thu. Sept. 5 - Sat. Sept. 7 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
Wed. Sept. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man % - SOLD OUT
Thu. Sept. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)
Mon. Nov. 11 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
Tues. Nov. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
Thu. Nov. 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
Fri. Nov. 15 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar
Sat. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
Mon. Nov. 18 - London, UK @ The Garage
Tue. Nov. 19 - London, UK @ The Garage - SOLD OUT
Thu. Nov. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room
Fri. Nov. 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. Nov. 23 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club
% Solo w/ Karly Hartzman
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- X Announce the Release of Final Album and Share Video for New Track “Big Black X” (News) —
- Vundabar Share New Song “I Got Cracked” and Announce Fall North American Tour Dates (News) —
- Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “ECRP” (News) —
- MJ Lenderman Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “She’s Leaving You” (News) —
- Aloe Blacc Shares Cover of Blur’s “Song 2” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.