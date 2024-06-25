 MJ Lenderman Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “She’s Leaving You” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 25th, 2024  
MJ Lenderman Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “She’s Leaving You”

Manning Fireworks Due Out September 6 on ANTI-

Jun 25, 2024 By Marina Malin Photography by Karly Hartzman


North Carolina singer/songwriter and musician, MJ Lenderman has announced a new album, Manning Fireworks, which is due for release on September 6 via ANTI-. He has released the album’s first single, “She’s Leaving You,” with a video. Find the Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum-directed music video below. Also find Manning Fireworks’ tracklist and cover art, with MJ Lenderman tour dates, below.

Manning Fireworks follows his 2023 live album, And the Wind (Live and Loose!), 2022’s Boat Songs, 2021’s Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and 2019’s MJ Lenderman. The album was recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios during any offtime Lenderman had from touring (he’s also a member of the band Wednesday). Co-produced with Alex Farrar, the instrumentation is almost entirely performed by Lenderman. The album will be his fourth full-length album, but his studio debut for ANTI-.

Manning Fireworks Tracklist: 1. Manning Fireworks

2. Joker Lips

3. Rudolph

4. Wristwatch

5. She’s Leaving You

6. Rip Torn

7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In

8. On My Knees

9. Bark At The Moon

MJ Lenderman Tour Dates:

Thu. June 27 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 28 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival

Thu. Sept. 5 - Sat. Sept. 7 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Wed. Sept. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man % - SOLD OUT

Thu. Sept. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)

Mon. Nov. 11 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Tues. Nov. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Thu. Nov. 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Fri. Nov. 15 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

Sat. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Mon. Nov. 18 - London, UK @ The Garage

Tue. Nov. 19 - London, UK @ The Garage - SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room

Fri. Nov. 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. Nov. 23 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

% Solo w/ Karly Hartzman

