News

All





MJ Lenderman & The Wind Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates Manning Fireworks due out on Septemeber 6 via ANTI

Photography by Josh Darr

North Carolina’s MJ Lenderman has announced a fall North American headline tour in support of his upcoming album, Manning Fireworks. The tour will feature Lenderman’s live band, The Wind and be supported by Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band on all dates. Find the details of the tour below.

Lenderman has previously released the album’s first single, “She’s Leaving You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Manning Fireworks follows his 2023 live album, And the Wind (Live and Loose!), 2022’s Boat Songs, 2021’s Ghost of Your Guitar Solo, and 2019’s MJ Lenderman. The album was recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios during any offtime Lenderman had from touring (he’s also a member of the band Wednesday). Co-produced with Alex Farrar, the instrumentation is almost entirely performed by Lenderman. The album will be his fourth full-length album, but his studio debut for ANTI-.

Tickets for all dates will be available July 12 at 10 am local time and can be found on www.mjlenderman.com/tour.

MJ Lenderman Tour Dates:

Thu. Sept. 5 - Sat. Sept. 7 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Wed. Sept. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man % [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Sept. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)

Fri. Oct. 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &

Sat. Oct. 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East &

Sun. Oct. 6 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater &

Mon. Oct. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger &

Tue. Oct. 8 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway &

Thu. Oct. 10 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room &

Fri. Oct. 11 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s &

Sat. Oct. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

Sun. Oct. 13 - Eau Claire, WI @ Stones Throw &

Mon. Oct. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium &

Wed. Oct. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

Thu. Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

Fri. Oct. 18 - Detroit, MI @ El Club &

Sat. Oct. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace &

Mon. Oct. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount &

Tue. Oct. 22 - Boston, MA @ The Royale &

Thu. Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

Fri. Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

Sat. Oct. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

Tue. Oct. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall &

Wed. Oct. 30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

Fri. Nov. 1 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel &

Mon. Nov. 11 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub ~

Tues. Nov. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang ~

Thu. Nov. 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Fri. Nov. 15 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

Sat. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere ~

Mon. Nov. 18 - London, UK @ The Garage ~

Tue. Nov. 19 - London, UK @ The Garage ~ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Nov. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room ~

Fri. Nov. 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~

Sat. Nov. 23 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club ~ [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Nov. 24 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s ~

% Solo w/ Karly Hartzman

& w/ Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band

~ w/ Hollow Hand

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.