Modest Mouse Share New Song “Leave a Light On” and Announce New Tour Dates The Golden Casket Due Out June 25 via Epic

Photography by James Joiner



Modest Mouse are releasing a new album, The Golden Casket, on June 25 via Epic. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “Leave a Light On,” and have announced some U.S. tour dates for the summer and fall. Check out the new song and tour dates below.

A press release describes the new single as such “The song finds [Isaac] Brock navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity—and the interconnectedness that come with it—amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism.”

Tickets for their tour go on sale this Wednesday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Future Islands will be the support act on select shows.

The Golden Casket is Modest Mouse’s first full-length in six years. Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “We Are Between,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. Although in 2019 Modest Mouse released a great new song, “Ice Cream Party,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and sadly isn’t on the new album.

Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee produced The Golden Casket, which was recorded in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland.

A press previous release describes The Golden Casket like so: “The album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.”

Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:

07/29 - 08/1 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival

07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield

08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park *

09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit



* - with Future Islands

