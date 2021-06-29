News

All





Mogwai Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates As the Love Continues Out Now via Temporary Residence Ltd.





Scotland’s Mogwai released a new album, As the Love Continues, back in February via Temporary Residence Ltd. Now they have announced some 2022 North American tour dates, their first U.S. shows since 2019 and the first chance for American fans to hear the album live. They go on sale this Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

Stream As the Love Continues here and read our review of it here.

As the Love Continues is the follow-up to 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. Dave Fridmann produced the album, which features Atticus Ross (on “Midnight Flit”) and Colin Stetson (on “Pat Stains”). The album was recorded in 2020 and was originally supposed to be recorded in America, but the pandemic adjusted those plans, with the band recording in the UK and Fridmann producing remotely.

In a previous press release the band’s Stuart Braithwaite said he hoped the music will transport listeners to a different place, “unless you are somewhere really amazing and then why are you listening to some weird music like this?”

Previously Mogwai shared As the Love Continues’ first single, “Dry Fantasy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Ritchie Sacramento,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list). That was followed by “Pat Stains,” a seven-minute instrumental featuring saxophone playing from Colin Stetson.

Read our interview with Mogwai on Every Country’s Sun.

Read our 2014 interview with Stuart Braithwaite on Mogwai’s Rave Tapes album, as well as our retrospective article on the band’s 2001 album Rock Action.

Mogwai North American 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr 5 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Apr 6 Theater of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Apr 7 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Apr 8 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Apr 9 Corona Theatre, Montreal, QC

Apr 11 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Apr 12 Metro, Chicago, IL

Apr 13 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Apr 14 Waiting Room, Omaha, NE

Apr 15 Gothic Theater, Englewood, CO

Apr 18 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

Apr 19 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Apr 20 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Apr 22 The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Apr 23 The Fonda Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Apr 24 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.