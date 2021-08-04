News

Morly Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Eliogy” ’Til I Start Speaking Due Out August 20 via Cascine and Sweat Entertainment

Photography by Megan Kellythorn



Minneapolis-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morly (aka Katy Morley) has shared a lyric video for her new single “Eliogy.” It serves as the latest offering from her upcoming debut album ’Til I Start Speaking, which will be out on August 20 via Cascine and Sweat Entertainment. Listen to “Eliogy” below.

Morley speaks about the song in a press release, stating: “I wrote it in the messy aftermath of a breakup. It’s about the pain of causing someone else pain, of having to break someone’s heart. If the album is 9 sleep bangers and a bop—‘Eliogy’ is the bop.” She adds that the accompanying lyric video “feels like a nod to the album title, ’Til I Start Speaking, and cover artwork. As if the drawing suddenly animated and started pulling out the words strangled up inside. I’ve also always loved Warhol’s screen tests and filmed it with those very much in mind.”

Previous single releases from the album were “Dance to You” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Wasted” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

‘Til I Start Speaking follows three EPs: In Defense of My Muse (2015), Something More Holy (2016), and Sleeping In My Own Bed (2017).

